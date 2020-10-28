Quantcast
Obama held back on his most biting critiques of Trump until now for maximum effect: op-ed

Published

1 min ago

on

President Barack Obama (Photo: Screen capture)

Former President Barack Obama has been hitting the campaign trail for Joe Biden hard, and he’s being saving his most blistering critiques of President Trump until now, CNN’s Dan Merica and Jeff Zeleny write.

“Obama is now joyfully castigating Trump on behalf of Biden, both laying out his policy differences with his successor and leveling biting indictments of some of Trump’s personal obsessions,” writes Merica and Zeleny. “Obama is paying close attention to Trump’s day-to-day actions and has begun to work those critiques into his speeches, needling the President for issues that Democrats know annoy him.”

According to the pair, Obama is clearly enjoying the “cathartic release.”

Speaking to CNN, a source close to Obama said the former President’s holding back until now was by design.

“He has been selective on when he has weighed in to preserve his ability to, in the home stretch, make the most pointed case possible about the current occupant of the White House and have people pay close attention,” the source said.

Read the full op-ed over at CNN.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
2020 Election

Trump admits he’s having a tough time reading which city he’s in off of his Teleprompter

Published

3 mins ago

on

October 28, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's Arizona rally took a turn as he began reading his scripted remarks on Wednesday.

Speaking to the Bullhead City, AZ, as the rally was hit with strong winds, Trump squinted his eyes toward the Teleprompter.

"To right here," Trump said with an awkward pause. "In Bullhead."

The crowd cheered.

"That sucker's moving so much I couldn't see Bullhead. I'm trying to go -- is my head moving up and down? You did a great job of anchoring these things, fellas. A great job."

Trump and his supporters have mocked former Vice President Joe Biden for accidentally calling Iowa Ohio in 2019. They said that it was an example of mental deterioration.

Trump fantasizes about Ultimate Fighting Championship against Joe Biden

Published

18 mins ago

on

October 28, 2020

By

During his rally Wednesday in Bullhead City, Ariz., President Donald J. Trump shared his fantasy that included an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) with his Democratic opponent Joe Biden.

"Trump muses about how Joe Biden would fare if he fought in UFC, and how it would go if the two of them fought," tweeted Vox journalist Aaron Rupar. "Things are getting weird."

"When a guy who ended up becoming our national leader said, 'I can grab a woman anywhere and she likes it' and then said, 'I made a mistake,'" Biden said Tuesday of Trump, according to video of the remarks posted on Facebook by the University of Miami College Democrats. "They asked me would I like to debate this gentleman, and I said no. I said, 'If we were in high school, I'd take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him."

The Trump legal team can’t even seem to agree on what should be declassified: report

Published

35 mins ago

on

October 28, 2020

By

There's murky water filling in the spaces of what Trump deems presidential privilege and what should, in effect, be declassified for the American people's palates.

Back in 2017, then-White House press secretary Sean Spicer announced at a press briefing that Trump’s tweets calling his travel ban a “TRAVEL BAN” count as official policy because Trump “is the President of the United States, so they’re considered official statements by the President of the United States.” Sarah Huckabee Sanders took over Spicer's position and reaffirmed that stance a few months later.

