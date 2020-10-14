Obama pollster makes bold prediction that Biden will win by a larger margin than 2008 victory

During a segment on MSNBC’s The Beat With Ari Melber, the host spoke with Cornell Belcher, who made a telling prediction: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will win the 2020 election – by a lot. Belcher was a pollster for Barack Obama’s 2008 and 2012 presidential campaign.

“There was a protest vote, we understood that the third party candidates were peeling off a notable segment of the electorate for Barack Obama and nowhere is that more crystal clear than a state like Wisconsin where you saw young people third-party voting and the Russians had a big play in trying to direct some of those African American voters toward a third-party candidate here. But even with third-party candidates now structurally, Biden has a majority, which is good and a stable majority and, Ari, this is unusual in that you can’t go back in the last two or three decades and see where a democrat has held a double-digit lead nationally embattled states for not one month, not two months, not three months, but basically since June,” Belcher said.

He added, “Structurally this is very different and within the numbers is different because you look now, among college white women, the House race is 27-69 from the latest Washington Post poll. You know, so you’re talking about structurally this lead and his support is very different than what we saw in Hillary Clinton in 2016. Quite frankly, Ari, I’m an Obama guy, but this is different than what we saw for Barack Obama in 2012 and to a certain extent, 2008.”

Watch the video below.