Obama pollster makes bold prediction that Biden will win by a larger margin than 2008 victory
During a segment on MSNBC’s The Beat With Ari Melber, the host spoke with Cornell Belcher, who made a telling prediction: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will win the 2020 election – by a lot. Belcher was a pollster for Barack Obama’s 2008 and 2012 presidential campaign.
“There was a protest vote, we understood that the third party candidates were peeling off a notable segment of the electorate for Barack Obama and nowhere is that more crystal clear than a state like Wisconsin where you saw young people third-party voting and the Russians had a big play in trying to direct some of those African American voters toward a third-party candidate here. But even with third-party candidates now structurally, Biden has a majority, which is good and a stable majority and, Ari, this is unusual in that you can’t go back in the last two or three decades and see where a democrat has held a double-digit lead nationally embattled states for not one month, not two months, not three months, but basically since June,” Belcher said.
He added, “Structurally this is very different and within the numbers is different because you look now, among college white women, the House race is 27-69 from the latest Washington Post poll. You know, so you’re talking about structurally this lead and his support is very different than what we saw in Hillary Clinton in 2016. Quite frankly, Ari, I’m an Obama guy, but this is different than what we saw for Barack Obama in 2012 and to a certain extent, 2008.”
Biden camp blasts Rupert Murdoch’s NY Post for ‘Russian disinformation operation’ to help Trump
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is lashing out at Rupert Murdoch's New York Post for what the paper refers to as "Russian disinformation" regarding Ukranian allegations against his deceased son, Hunter Biden.
In the front page story published Wednesday, the New York Post alleged a direct link between the Democratic presidential nominee and his son's business dealings in Ukraine. The banner headline read, “Biden Secret E-mails” and accused the then-vice president of meeting Vadym Pozharskyi, a top adviser to Burisma, whose board Biden’s son had joined at the time.
‘Totally under control’: New, secretly-filmed documentary details Trump’s colossal COVID-19 failures
Several public health experts who have spent this year watching as President Donald Trump has ignored, refuted, and openly mocked their guidance on the coronavirus pandemic are among those interviewed in a new documentary titled "Totally Under Control"—coming forward to give an insider's account of how the Trump administration's severe mismanagement of the crisis led to more than 216,000 deaths in the United States so far.
"Should open-minded viewers decide to watch 'Totally Under Control,' they're likely to feel snapped awake, as if from a long, horrifying national trance."—Ann Hornaday, Washington PostDirected by Alex Gibney—whose previous documentary subjects include the energy company Enron, the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, and the church of Scientology—the trailer for the film begins with reports of the first confirmed Covid-19 case in the U.S. on January 20 and concludes with the president making the claim that the documentary is named after, telling a reporter that the pandemic is "totally under control."
‘Donald Trump is unhinged’: MSNBC doctor demands Dr. Tony Fauci resign in protest
During a segment that aired on MSNBC Wednesday called Deadline: White House, Nicolle Wallace spoke with the network's public health analyst Dr. Irwin Redlener about the 50,000 new COVID-19 cases per day and 217,000 confirmed deaths.
"So, this is actually a very dangerous and unpredictable time as far as the COVID-19 is concerned and its spread," Redlener said. "...We talk about almost 8 million cases now in the U.S. These are cases confirmed by testing and probably 10 times that number are actually infected. That means about 80 million Americans are probably infected at this point and the fatality rate shows really no sign in letting up. We have a lot to talk about in terms of all this and what does it mean? And what should the president be doing? It's almost a waste of time to talk about what the president should be doing and I'd like to retract that suggestion because he actually, as it turns out, doesn't know what he is doing - and a lack of forthrightness, his dishonesty that is endemic to everything that comes out of his mouth at this point, we really cannot trust him."