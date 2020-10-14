Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Off to a hateful start’: Lindsey Graham bashed for comparing same-sex marriage to polygamy

Published

2 hours ago

on

Sen. Lindey Graham and Amy Coney Barrett (MSNBC)

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) raised eyebrows by asking Amy Coney Barrett whether a constitutional right to polygamy existed.

President Donald Trump’s nominee to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg refused to give her opinion on same-sex marriage and other legal topics throughout her confirmation hearings, but she gave her opinion on polygamous relationships.

“Let’s see,” she said. “That might be a question that could be litigated at, you know — polygamy obviously in many places is illegal now, but that could be an issue somebody might litigate before the court at some point.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Graham wove an example of such a litigious argument for Barrett to comment on.

“Somebody might make the argument it’s possible for three people to love each other genuinely,” Graham said, “and that would work its way to the court if somebody wanted to make that argument, is that correct?”

“Yes, somebody could make that argument,” Barrett agreed.

Many observers noticed that Barrett and Graham seemed to be comparing same-sex partnerships to polygamous relationships.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: The View host erupts over Nancy Pelosi’s contentious interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer

Published

5 mins ago

on

October 14, 2020

By

The View co-host Sara Haines blasted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) after she clashed with CNN host Wolf Blitzer on Tuesday night.

Pelosi had accused Blitzer of pushing pro-GOP talking points after the CNN host asked why she wouldn’t accept the president's latest coronavirus stimulus offer.

“Even members of your own caucus, Madam Speaker, want to accept this deal, $1.8 trillion, Congressman Ro Khanna for example,” Blitzer said.

“What I say to you is, I don’t know why you’re always an apologist – and many of your colleagues – are apologists for the Republican position,” Pelosi fired back.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

More than a third of Michigan Trump voters don’t even like him

Published

21 mins ago

on

October 14, 2020

By

A new poll out of Michigan doesn't just show Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden beating President Donald Trump -- it also shows that a large chunk of Trump's own voters don't like his behavior.

CBS News reports that its most recent battleground poll of Michigan shows that 34 percent of Trump voters in the state say they don't approve of the way he handles himself, versus just nine percent of Biden voters who say the same thing about their candidate.

CBS News interviewed some of these Trump voters and found that many were backing him simply because they approved of his policies on issues such as abortion or the economy -- not because they were actually fond of him.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Dick Durbin exposes the double standard in Barrett’s refusal to address election delay

Published

21 mins ago

on

October 14, 2020

By

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) pressed Amy Coney Barrett to explain why she'd keep an open mind on President Donald Trump hypothetically delaying the election, and said that undercut her guiding legal philosophy.

The Supreme Court nominee has repeatedly refused to say whether she believed the president had the right to do change the election date, which the Constitution plainly states is the authority of Congress, and said she would have to consider the facts of any lawsuit brought to challenge such an order.

"I've given a response to every hypothetical that I've been asked in the hearings," Barrett told Durbin. "As I said yesterday, I do that regardless of whether it's easy or hard. I don't do that to try to -- whether the question, I mean, would be easy or hard. I don't try to do that to signal, but because it would be inappropriate for me to make a comment, and I don't think I've answered any legal hypotheticals in keeping with the 'Justice [Ruth Bader] Ginsburg rule.'"

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE