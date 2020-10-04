Ohio voters call Trump’s response to COVID pandemic: ‘An absolute disaster’

During the fourth stop on MSNBC’s Velshi Across America 2020 tour, host Ali Velshi spoke with voters in Fremont, Ohio, and the result was less than stellar for President Donald J. Trump’s 2020 reelection effort.

When asked about Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis and his handling of the pandemic, respondents agreed there was a lot to be desired from the current administration.



Calling it an “absolute disaster,” the six voters, all wearing masks, offered some guidance of their own to Trump and his team.

Registered Republican Nate Jenkins, a Trump 2020 supporter, is a U.S. Marine Veteran and construction laborer foreman. He said the issues that mattered most to him were border protection and the Second Amendment.

“We have to figure out what the safety precautions are to help us proceed with our daily lives,” Jenkins said. “I mean, yes, it’s bad – it’s…people are dying and that’s a horrible thing, but at the same time we can’t just shut down everything because people still have to eat, people still have to live.”

Jenkins came short of laying the blame on Trump’s leadership, saying, “Honestly, I don’t think it solely resides on the president to think of how we’re going to get through this pandemic…We as a country need to come together and realize, ‘Hey, this is what we need to do to keep ourselves safe, our families safe, but still be able to provide for our families and do what we need to do to live, and go from there.”

“I think that the president dropped the ball,” said former Republican Jerry Primm. He is now supporting the Biden/Harris ticket. “When you have 200,000 people that are just no longer here and scientists say that it did not have to happen that way…I think that we look at leaders as our responsibility to protect the lives of our citizens.”

Primm added, “I do not believe that he did what was necessary to protect the lives of American citizens.”

He encouraged both sides of the aisle to stop throwing “political grenades” and to “just try to figure out what’s in the best interest of the people. But listen to the scientists.”

“Donald Trump from the very beginning has been negligent – from day one – on making sure that we are safe from this COVID,” said Republican voter Howard Collins. The General Motors former manufacturing superintendent is now supporting the Biden/Harris ticket.

Velshi is half-way through his Velshi Across America 2020 tour with another four stops to follow Fremont.