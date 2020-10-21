Olbermann: ‘This would be a great time for Donald Trump to release his Chinese tax returns’

In Keith Olbermann’s “The Worst Person in the World” segment, the reporter began, “This would be a great time for Donald Trump to release his Chinese tax returns.” He added later, “What? You don’t have such a limited brain capacity that the only things you can accuse your political rivals of are things you yourself are profoundly guilty of?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Olbermann continued, “While Trump was explaining to his crowds at the latest Boogey rally that the pandemic is now ‘ending’ and he plans to get Biden about China in the debate while China fell off the top shelf of his closet and hit him squarely in his head.”

Watch the video below.