One of Trump’s justices just suggested blocking state courts from protecting voting rights: analysis

On Monday, the Republican-appointed justices on the Supreme Court rejected a push to expand Wisconsin’s ballot processing deadline so that votes received after Election Day will count, as long as they are postmarked by the proper day.

But according to Slate legal journalist Mark Joseph Stern, Justice Brett Kavanaugh signaled he would have been willing to go even further — and embrace a legal theory saying that not only should federal judges be blocked from expansion of voting rights ahead of elections, but state judges should be as well.

Such a theory, Stern noted, was suggested by right-wing former Chief Justice William Rehnquist in the Bush v. Gore ruling that decided the 2000 presidential election — but not even all the other conservative justices agreed with it.

Holy shit—Brett Kavanaugh just endorsed Rehnquist's concurrence in Bush v. Gore, which was too extreme for Kennedy or O'Connor. This is a red alert. I can't believe he put it in a footnote. This is terrifying. https://t.co/BebQghfqBb pic.twitter.com/Naxo692xLl — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) October 26, 2020

The headline news here is that, by a 5–3 vote, SCOTUS made it harder for Wisconsin residents to cast a ballot and make sure it's counted. But arguably the bigger news is that Brett Kavanaugh endorsed a theory so radical that the court refused to adopt it in Bush v. Gore. My God. — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) October 26, 2020

This is VERY BAD NEWS for voting rights. Appallingly bad. Brett Kavanaugh used a footnote to throw his support behind an extreme theory that would severely limit state courts' ability to protect voting rights. It's the revenge of Bush. v. Gore. Actually, it's much worse. — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) October 26, 2020

How radical is Kavanaugh's theory? John Roberts felt compelled to reject it in a separate opinion, correctly noting that federal courts should keep their noses out of a state court's interpretation of its own state's election laws. Roberts is now the moderate on voting rights. pic.twitter.com/XHJLTE1uSQ — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) October 26, 2020

Gorsuch also endorsed Rehnquist's position in Bush v. Gore. And Kavanaugh joined his opinion. Both want to prevent governors, state courts, and state agencies from expanding voting rights—and have federal courts decide what how the legislature *really* wanted elections to be run. pic.twitter.com/tVIuu7P7z2 — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) October 26, 2020

As fate would have it, I wrote about this exact issue in an article that published minutes before SCOTUS handed down this order. I urge you to read it, because this is the next fight. It's already here. We're staring down the barrel of Bush v. Gore II. https://t.co/RGErc9w1xy — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) October 27, 2020