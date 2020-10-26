Quantcast
One of Trump’s justices just suggested blocking state courts from protecting voting rights: analysis

8 mins ago

Accused rapist Brett Kavanaugh testifies during a rage-filled hearing about his fitness for office/Screenshot

On Monday, the Republican-appointed justices on the Supreme Court rejected a push to expand Wisconsin’s ballot processing deadline so that votes received after Election Day will count, as long as they are postmarked by the proper day.

But according to Slate legal journalist Mark Joseph Stern, Justice Brett Kavanaugh signaled he would have been willing to go even further — and embrace a legal theory saying that not only should federal judges be blocked from expansion of voting rights ahead of elections, but state judges should be as well.

Such a theory, Stern noted, was suggested by right-wing former Chief Justice William Rehnquist in the Bush v. Gore ruling that decided the 2000 presidential election — but not even all the other conservative justices agreed with it.

2020 Election

Conservatives chant ‘Justice Barrett’ outside Supreme Court after McConnell pushed through nomination

3 mins ago

October 26, 2020

Judge Amy Coney Barrett from Indiana was confirmed to the United State Supreme Court in a 52-48 Republican majority Monday night, filling the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's vacant seat on the bench.

Chants of "Justice Barrett" could be heard outside the Supreme Court after she clinched the Senate vote.

2020 Election

Trump patronizes and insults women — as he seeks female votes before election day: report

15 mins ago

October 26, 2020

On Monday, the Los Angeles Times detailed the juxtaposition of President Donald Trump's 11th-hour attempts to sway women voters into his camp, with his ongoing condescension and insults towards any women who challenge or disagree with him.

"As the presidential race moves into its final week, polls show Trump is trailing Democrat Joe Biden by double digits with women voters," reported Chris Megerian and Eli Stokols. "But it hasn’t stopped the president from attacking, insulting and patronizing women he considers political enemies, or even just not supportive enough."

