Our military is up to something in South America
With withering poll numbers and a flip of control of the Senate ever more likely, Donald Trump may be preparing to end Radical Republican rule with one last big bang—a war in South America.
For over a year now, our country has been quietly building forces near Venezuela, a nation with a leftist regime that this country has long sought to upend. Just last month, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo took a whirlwind three-day tour of Venezuela’s neighboring countries:
- Colombia, which is supporting Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido; oil-rich Suriname
- English-speaking Guyana, where the U.S. military has been active for more than a year and the U.S. has encouraged a new right-wing government
- And, most interestingly, an airbase in Brazil’s Amazonian province of Roraima, which borders Venezuela
Pompeo’s apparent objective: Get them to agree to an even greater U.S. military presence on their land and sea.
“The Trump administration and its Venezuelan and international allies have set the stage for an October surprise, a possible attack by the United States or one of its proxies designed to boost President Trump’s reelection,” wrote Leonardo Flores, a U.S. based anti-war activist from Venezuela, in September.
With less than a week before Election Day, there may not be time now for Trump to attempt to overthrow Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. But that doesn’t mean Trump wouldn’t make an effort post-election.
Guyana is thought to be the key to whatever plans the United States has for the area. Venezuela and Guyana have a long-standing border dispute over oil-rich lands.
Pompeo, who headed the CIA before assuming his current post, is a strong supporter of Guyana’s new president, Mohamed Irfaan Ali, a former cabinet minister who took office in August while under 19 indictments for fraud. The cases were dropped when he assumed the top government post.
There has been relatively little reporting in our country on developments in the region, although some U.S. organizations and the press in Venezuela, Guyana and elsewhere have provided plenty of dots to be connected:
- Last year, we launched operation New Horizons in Guyana, which was billed as ‘humanitarian’. The commander of the operation called it an “insurance policy” if a conflict breaks out in the region.
- In early April, we began a massive deployment of warships and aircraft to the area—a doubling of U.S. military resources in the region.
- Less than a month later, Trump issued an executive order mobilizing armed forces reservists for “anti-narcotics” operations in the Caribbean, specifically focusing on Venezuela, which is not a major source of drugs entering our country.
- In late summer, the Brazilian Air Force and the Colombian military held joint military exercises in the region.
- Also over the summer, the U.S. Army deployed 45-members of its elite Security Force Assistance Brigade to Colombia—the first time this special training and advising outfit had been sent to South America; its usual haunts are in the likes of Afghanistan and Africa.
- In September, just after Pompeo’s visit, the United States and Guyanese governments announced joint military patrols on the Venezuelan border.
2020 Election
Trump tries to shame media out of covering the pandemic with frantic all-caps tweet
With one week to go until the 2020 presidential election, President Donald Trump does not want to talk about the novel coronavirus pandemic.
In a frantic all-caps tweet posted Tuesday morning, the president once again ranted about all the attention the media is giving to a pandemic that has killed more than 220,000 Americans in just eight months.
"ALL THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA WANTS TO TALK ABOUT IS COVID, COVID, COVID," the president wrote. "ON NOVEMBER 4th, YOU WON’T BE HEARING SO MUCH ABOUT IT ANYMORE. WE ARE ROUNDING THE TURN!!!"
Despite the president's claims, there is no indication that America is "rounding the corner" on the pandemic.
2020 Election
GOP bracing for ‘a string of defeats’ as Dems crush them in ad spending: report
With one week to go in the 2020 presidential election, House Republicans are staring at the possibility that their numbers might get even smaller.
Politico reports that the GOP is "bracing for a string of defeats" next week after watching Democrats crush them in ad spending.
2020 Election
Polls, late campaign activity suggest Republican dominance in Texas could be at risk
Joe Biden’s campaign will be running television ads in El Paso, San Antonio and Dallas-Fort Worth heading into Election Day. The Democratic nominee for vice president, Kamala Harris, is planning a visit to Texas during the homestretch of the campaign. And polls show the Biden-Harris ticket within striking distance — and, in some surveys, ahead — in the traditionally Republican state.
Texas may still not be among the top priorities of either party’s presidential nominee in 2020 — and President Donald Trump might still be the favorite here. But the activity in the final days of this year’s presidential election suggests that, for the first time in decades, Texas is not a foregone conclusion. Democrats are at least in the running here in races for the presidency, U.S. Senate and numerous seats down-ballot.