Party switcher has Republicans panicked they are going to lose another Senate seat
A lifelong Republican who switched parties after President Donald Trump’s election could blow up Mitch McConnell’s Senate majority.
Barbara Bollier is running as a Democrat for Senate in Kansas, and polls show she has a shot at becoming the state’s first non-Republican senator since Franklin Roosevelt was president, reported Politico.
Trump won 103 of the state’s 105 counties in 2016, but four of them backed the Democrat in 2018’s gubernatorial race and suburban voters are highly motivated to push the president out of office.
“We need [honesty and integrity] back in Washington, and that’s why a Trump person can vote [for me],” Bollier said. “They want change — they can have that. But they know I’ll stand up to him, and believe me, I will.”
Bollier, an anesthesiologist who’s encouraged masks and social distancing at her campaign events, is running against two-term GOP Rep. Roger Marshall, an OB-GYN who agrees with the president that “we can’t let this virus rule our lives.”
The 62-year-old Democrat doesn’t explicitly talk about flipping the Senate or mention Trump when speaking to voters, but she freely criticizes GOP former Gov. Sam Brownback, whose tax cuts wrecked the state budget and drove her from the Republican Party.
“My values haven’t changed, my votes haven’t changed,” she frequently tells voters. “The party changed.”
‘Bad politics’: CNN reporter stunned Trump is finishing the campaign by attacking Dr. Fauci
President Donald Trump on Monday spent much of his day attacking the nation's top infectious disease expert even as the seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases in the United States surged past 55,000 a day.
CNN reporter Abby Phillip said on Tuesday that she couldn't make any sense of why the president is publicly feuding with Fauci with just two weeks left in the 2020 presidential election.
Phillip started out by noting how hard Fauci has worked to try to remain apolitical even as the president has routinely attacked him and disparaged his advice.
‘Before election day’: Mike Pompeo facing investigation over Clinton email threat
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is at the helm of an investigation and the Office of Special Counsel will determine if he illegally used his position to bolster politics on behalf of President Donald Trump.
The investigation into Pompeo was sparked from a Fox News interview conducted in early October where he teased about the release of emails connected to former secretary and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton "before the election," per Politico.
The public, the personal and the utter hypocrisy of the GOP
Yet they also insist that what a woman does with her own body or whether same-sex couples can marry should be decided by government.
It's a tortured, topsy-turvy view of what's public and what's private. Yet it's remarkably prevalent as the pandemic resurges and as the Senate considers Trump's pick for the Supreme Court.
By contrast, Joe Biden has wisely declared he would do "whatever it takes" to stop the pandemic, including mandating masks and locking down the entire economy if scientists recommend it. "I would shut it down; I would listen to the scientists," he said.