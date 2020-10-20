Party switcher has Republicans panicked they are going to lose another Senate seat

A lifelong Republican who switched parties after President Donald Trump’s election could blow up Mitch McConnell’s Senate majority.

Barbara Bollier is running as a Democrat for Senate in Kansas, and polls show she has a shot at becoming the state’s first non-Republican senator since Franklin Roosevelt was president, reported Politico.

Trump won 103 of the state’s 105 counties in 2016, but four of them backed the Democrat in 2018’s gubernatorial race and suburban voters are highly motivated to push the president out of office.

“We need [honesty and integrity] back in Washington, and that’s why a Trump person can vote [for me],” Bollier said. “They want change — they can have that. But they know I’ll stand up to him, and believe me, I will.”

Bollier, an anesthesiologist who’s encouraged masks and social distancing at her campaign events, is running against two-term GOP Rep. Roger Marshall, an OB-GYN who agrees with the president that “we can’t let this virus rule our lives.”

The 62-year-old Democrat doesn’t explicitly talk about flipping the Senate or mention Trump when speaking to voters, but she freely criticizes GOP former Gov. Sam Brownback, whose tax cuts wrecked the state budget and drove her from the Republican Party.

“My values haven’t changed, my votes haven’t changed,” she frequently tells voters. “The party changed.”