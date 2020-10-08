‘Pathetic and weak’ Trump mocked as the ‘Wimp-in-Chief’ after bailing out of presidential debate

President Donald Trump bailed out on the next presidential debate after testing positive for the coronavirus, and social media users aren’t buying his excuse.

The Commission on Presidential Debates said the Oct. 15 face-off between the president and Joe Biden would be virtual, rather than in person, after Trump became infected with the highly contagious and potentially deadly virus.

“I’m not going to do a virtual debate,” Trump told Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo. “I’m not going to waste my time at a virtual debate.”

Trump insisted he had beaten Biden at last week’s debate and could do it again, but he wasn’t convincing many Twitter users.

Trump opting out of debate. Pathetic and weak — Thaddeus Kosciuszko (@bae_miami) October 8, 2020

Trump is the Wimp-in-Chief. You know he never wanted to do any more debates because he has no substance or the intelligence to discuss any of the real issues anyway. https://t.co/H0gx1wGvUY — Laurie Kafka (@LaurieKafka) October 8, 2020

Because he's scared of what will happen when his mic gets cut while Biden is speaking. This guy is a coward. "President Trump says he will not participate in virtual-style debate with Joe Biden" https://t.co/aobNZf7vCy — Ryan Bard (@BardThirteen) October 8, 2020

Look, Donald Trump did such an amazing job in the first debate, why would he want to come back and do it again? That’s just strategy. — Jesse Spector (@jessespector) October 8, 2020

To be fair, if I performed as exquisitely poorly as Trump did in the first debate, I would be scared to debate again too. — Mike Zamore (@MikeZamore) October 8, 2020

lord knows that the value of two more presidential debates is pretty negligible at this point but if Trump can't muster enough desire to participate in a virtual debate then his condition must be a lot worse than he's letting on — Jason Linkins (@dceiver) October 8, 2020

If Trump doesn’t want to participate in debate, fine. Give @JoeBiden the whole damn 90 minutes of prime time and let him answer voters’ questions…without interruption, for a change. — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) October 8, 2020

Just to be clear, Trump is afraid to debate Biden in a format where he will have to have ideas instead of just a louder volume. So he’s backing out like the scared, weak, idea-free husk that he is. Cool president! https://t.co/4AwhpkUXq4 — Joshua Topolsky (@joshuatopolsky) October 8, 2020

The Orange Coward rides again. Trump says he will not participate in virtual presidential debate https://t.co/vGb08xorLR — 📣Scott Hartwick🔊 (@Scartman17) October 8, 2020

On Trump bailing out of the debate: 1. Biden is seen to have won the first

2. Trump needs this way, way more than Biden does

3. Trump pretending that he was going to not go to multiple 2016 debates and he nearly always backtracked in the end — John Iadarola (@johniadarola) October 8, 2020

Trump fears being shut off during the proposed next debate, so he chickens out. — John Greene (@jsgreene55) October 8, 2020

He’s gonna flip-flop. He’s gonna cave. He needs this debate, and the virtual format means @JoeBiden is denied his superpower: direct, person-to-person empathy. (Which Trump utterly lacks.) Virtual is a huge gift to Trump. If he weren’t so weak and dumb he would see that. https://t.co/46MzwLHIRV — Paul Begala (@PaulBegala) October 8, 2020

This is basically what happened in 1980 when Carter balked. Reagan just got free TV time to debate John Anderson. https://t.co/EU5IaADrmL — Dave Weigel, Re-Animator (@daveweigel) October 8, 2020

Oh my God, please give Biden 90 minutes to respond to Trump's tweets. https://t.co/WwnjW3cw8z — 🇯🇲Black🇭🇹Aziz🇳🇬aNANsi🇹🇹 (@Freeyourmindkid) October 8, 2020