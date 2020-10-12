Quantcast
COVID patient Trump cheers as coronavirus surges in Europe

Published

1 min ago

on

Donald Trump at Walter Reed (Screen Grab)

President Donald Trump cheered the coronavirus surge in Europe after catching the highly contagious illness himself.

The president was hospitalized last week for a COVID-19 infection, but he pointed to the recent spike in cases for European nations as a distraction from the ongoing surge in the U.S., where the virus has claimed more than 215,000 lives.

“Big spike in the China Plague in Europe and other places that the Fake News used to hold up as examples of places that are doing well, in order to make the U.S look bad,” Trump tweeted. “Be strong and vigilant, it will run its course. Vaccines and cures are coming fast!”

2020 Election

Trump’s ‘decimated” campaign staff ‘has no clue’ how to stop his re-election death-spiral: John Heilemann

Published

5 mins ago

on

October 12, 2020

By

Discussing new polling that shows Donald Trump falling behind in states that are normally Republican strongholds, "Morning Joe" regular John Heilemann said the president's campaign staff -- what is left of it -- has no idea how to stop the bleeding as they run out of cash.

Speaking with co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mike Brezinski, the political analyst explained he saw no path for Trump to get the 270 Electoral College votes he needs to remain in office.

"I happened to be in Arizona last week so we can talk more about that but on the two largest questions, first, what does the Trump campaign plan to do?" Heilemann asked. "They have no clue what they plan to do and part of the reason -- not part of the reason but the whole reason -- for this is you have a campaign that is almost as -- has been almost as decimated by COVID-19 as the White House has been, right?"

2020 Election

Experts: ‘Rageful’ Trump’s ‘inability to distinguish fact from fiction’ make him ‘unsuitable to be in command of the nuclear arsenal’

Published

6 mins ago

on

October 12, 2020

By

We continue the series, “The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump Revisited: Mental Health Experts on the Devastating Mishandling of a Pandemic.”  Whereas we could not have predicted a pandemic three-and-a-half years ago, the authors of The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 37 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President anticipated how the president would respond, should there be a crisis.  We tried to warn the public of the very consequences that are unfolding today: abuse of power, incompetence, loss of lives and livelihoods of many Americans, and an existential threat to human civilization itself.

Breaking Banner

Trump calls protesters ‘animals’ who should be ‘put in jail’

Published

29 mins ago

on

October 12, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Monday angrily attacked protesters in Portland, Oregon who pulled down statues over the weekend and suggested they were less than human.

Reacting to reports of statues being toppled in Portland, the president took to Twitter to once again call for statue vandals to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

"Put these animals in jail, now," the president wrote. "The Radical Left only knows how to take advantage of very dumb “leadership” fools. This is Biden! Law & Order!"

The president's renewed focus on "law and order" comes at a time when he's trying to get the focus away from his handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic, which so far has killed more than 215,000 Americans in just eight months.

