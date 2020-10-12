COVID patient Trump cheers as coronavirus surges in Europe

President Donald Trump cheered the coronavirus surge in Europe after catching the highly contagious illness himself.

The president was hospitalized last week for a COVID-19 infection, but he pointed to the recent spike in cases for European nations as a distraction from the ongoing surge in the U.S., where the virus has claimed more than 215,000 lives.

“Big spike in the China Plague in Europe and other places that the Fake News used to hold up as examples of places that are doing well, in order to make the U.S look bad,” Trump tweeted. “Be strong and vigilant, it will run its course. Vaccines and cures are coming fast!”

