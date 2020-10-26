Pence backs down: Aide says he will not preside over Amy Coney Barrett vote after staffers get COVID
Vice President Mike Pence has backed down from a decision to preside over a Senate vote on Judge Amy Comey Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court.
Over the weekend, Senate Democrats asked Pence to reconsider his decision to attend the Senate vote after at least five of his staffers tested positive for COVID-19.
“With five of your closest aides recently testing positive for COVID-19, it is not a risk worth taking. We ask you to reconsider,” Democratic senators said in a letter to Pence. “Not only would your presence in the Senate Chamber tomorrow be a clear violation of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, it would also be a violation of common decency and courtesy.”
“Nothing about your presence in the Senate tomorrow can be considered essential. You will not need to cast the deciding vote to break a tie. Your presence tomorrow would be purely ceremonial,” the senators added.
By Monday morning, an aide for Pence revealed that the vice president would not preside over the Senate vote.
“Vice President Pence is campaigning in Minnesota today. The VP is not planning to be at the Senate tonight unless his vote is needed,” the statement from Pence’s office said.
Vice President Pence will no longer preside over the ACB confirmation vote.
“Vice President Pence is campaigning in Minnesota today. The VP is not planning to be at the Senate tonight unless his vote is needed,” a VP aide said.
— Sarah Westwood (@sarahcwestwood) October 26, 2020
As Senate Dems hold talkathon in protest, Elizabeth Warren condemns GOP vote on Barrett as 'last gasp of a desperate party'
A "talkathon" on the U.S. Senate floor that began Sunday night continued Monday as Democratic senators did their best to protest and delay the final confirmation vote for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett currently scheduled for 7:30 p.m. this evening.
With Barrett's confirmation all but certain, Democrats said the talkathon was necessary to make clear to the public that the GOP is ramming through the confirmation of President Donald Trump's third Supreme Court nominee in what Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) called "a corrupt and illegitimate process."
"The reason the Republicans are willing to break every rule to jam through an illegitimate nomination eight days before the election is that they have realized a truth that shakes them down to their core: the American people are not on their side."—Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)Warren was among the first senators to speak during the talkathon, appearing on the Senate floor late Sunday night and delivering a 17-minute speech on Barrett's nomination as well as remarks on how the judge's confirmation would harm Warren's constituents.
Kamala Harris tells The View that Biden's DOJ would be free to decide whether or not to prosecute Trump
If President Donald Trump is indicted, it won't be because of a President Joe Biden, explained Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) in an interview with "The View" on Monday. If Trump is charged with crimes, it'll be because of an independent Justice Department's investigations.
"You said a Harris Justice Department would have no choice but to pursue criminal charges against Trump for let's say obstruction of justice," said host Sunny Hostin. "Would the same go for a Biden Department of Justice? Do you support a Trump prosecution?"
Harris explained she and Biden intend to give the DOJ their power to operate independently outside of the president, as it did before the Trump/Bill Barr era.