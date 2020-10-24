Quantcast
Pence chief of staff Marc Short tests positive for COVID-19

Published

1 min ago

on

Marc Short/CNN screen shot

There’s another outbreak in the White House as a second adviser to Vice President Mike Pence tested positive for COVID-19.

“Today, Marc Short, Chief of Staff to the Vice President, tested positive for COVID-19, began quarantine and assisting in the contact tracing process,” said the announcement. “While Vice President Pence is considered a close contact with Mr. Short, in consultation with the White House Medical Unit, the Vice President will maintain his schedule in accordance with the CDC guidelines for essential personnel.”

Earlier Saturday, Bloomberg News reported that Pence’s political adviser Marty Obst tested positive on Wednesday. Obst is not a White House staffer, but as a political adviser, he frequently comes to the White House for meetings.

The first White House COVID-19 outbreak happened when Hope Hicks tested positive for the virus the day before the first presidential debate. Trump, his family and several of the other White House staffers got the virus in the days that followed.


Breaking Banner

‘Doctors get more money’ with positive COVID-19 cases: Trump falsely claims at latest rally

Published

7 mins ago

on

October 24, 2020

By

President Donald Trump floated a baseless conspiracy theory that doctors and hospitals are making money off of the COVID-19 pandemic, so they are misreporting numbers to public health officials.

It's a strange conspiracy theory because hospitals and doctors don't get paid if the patients don't exist because there's no one to send a bill to or file a claim. At the same time, COVID-19 doesn't stop people from needing surgery, transplants, or accidents from happening.

Still, Trump pushed the theory and one that the second the election is over, Democratic governors will reopen cities and states all over the country and stop talking about COVID-19. According to Trump, the coronavirus is "going away."

2020 Election

Trump is already complaining about losing to Biden

Published

29 mins ago

on

October 24, 2020

By

During his latest rally, President Donald Trump lamented that former Vice President Joe Biden is at 50 percent in the polls.

Speaking to a Wisconsin crowd on Saturday, Trump said that they would joke that Biden was "1 percent Joe," seemingly tying Biden's television ratings to approval ratings.

"He's at 50 percent," said Trump. "And at 50 percent he wins. You explain: Is politics crazy or what?"

The moment came after Trump alleged that the coronavirus was already "going away" and that the day after the election all of the states would reopen.

Breaking Banner

‘It’s going away’: Trump lies to Wisconsin rally about COVID-19 after US hits record single-day high in cases

Published

44 mins ago

on

October 24, 2020

By

The United States hit our biggest spike in the COVID-19 pandemic with over 83,757 new cases. But President Donald Trump says the coronavirus is "going away."

Speaking to Wisconsin on Saturday, Trump promised the crowd, "it's going away. It's rounding the turn." If the country is turning a corner, it's one that goes off a cliff, noted progressive Keith Olbermann this week.

