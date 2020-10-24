Pence chief of staff Marc Short tests positive for COVID-19

There’s another outbreak in the White House as a second adviser to Vice President Mike Pence tested positive for COVID-19.

“Today, Marc Short, Chief of Staff to the Vice President, tested positive for COVID-19, began quarantine and assisting in the contact tracing process,” said the announcement. “While Vice President Pence is considered a close contact with Mr. Short, in consultation with the White House Medical Unit, the Vice President will maintain his schedule in accordance with the CDC guidelines for essential personnel.”

Earlier Saturday, Bloomberg News reported that Pence’s political adviser Marty Obst tested positive on Wednesday. Obst is not a White House staffer, but as a political adviser, he frequently comes to the White House for meetings.

The first White House COVID-19 outbreak happened when Hope Hicks tested positive for the virus the day before the first presidential debate. Trump, his family and several of the other White House staffers got the virus in the days that followed.