Pence draws backlash claiming rallies are ‘essential’ government work despite aide testing positive for COVID-19

Published

1 min ago

on

- Commentary
Mike Pence visits Texas amid pandemic (Photo: Screen capture)

Vice President Mike Pence’s office announced that chief of staff Marc Short has tested positive for COVID-19, but his boss has no intention of leaving the campaign trail. It seems campaign events are considered “essential” government work.

“While Vice President Pence is considered a close contact with Mr. short, in consultation with the White House Medical Unit, the Vice President will maintain his schedule in accordance with the CDC guidelines for essential personnel,” Pence’s press secretary said in a statement.

Campaigns are not considered “essential” for the government under the CDC guidelines.

The comment drew backlash from those online questioning Pence’s safety traveling around the country and coming in contact with thousands of people.

See the responses below:

