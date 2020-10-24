Pence draws backlash claiming rallies are ‘essential’ government work despite aide testing positive for COVID-19

Vice President Mike Pence’s office announced that chief of staff Marc Short has tested positive for COVID-19, but his boss has no intention of leaving the campaign trail. It seems campaign events are considered “essential” government work.

“While Vice President Pence is considered a close contact with Mr. short, in consultation with the White House Medical Unit, the Vice President will maintain his schedule in accordance with the CDC guidelines for essential personnel,” Pence’s press secretary said in a statement.

Campaigns are not considered “essential” for the government under the CDC guidelines.

The comment drew backlash from those online questioning Pence’s safety traveling around the country and coming in contact with thousands of people.

See the responses below:

The Vice President holding campaign events is “essential.” They should rename the last week of the campaign The March for Life. https://t.co/UT94d0rIWc — Tim Miller (@Timodc) October 25, 2020

this is stunning. Pence is clearly at high risk right now. And they're just gonna trot him out there on the trail. https://t.co/3T3VrVqZ6S — Sam Stein (@samstein) October 25, 2020

pence hiding behind cdc to reject cdc guidance that he should quarantine to protect others. https://t.co/JU6EvYLAOV — Laura Rozen (@lrozen) October 25, 2020

LMAO Pence thinks he’s essential. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/0xDm2U3fOm — Gina Stuart (@ginastuart) October 25, 2020

I cannot think of anyone less essential on this planet than Michael Pence — Ant Murdering She Devil (@ShelleyElwood) October 25, 2020

This is a lie. There's no CDC guidance exempting essential personnel. Fauci himself takes precautions because if he got exposed, he would have to quarantine. They have no qualms risking the health of others for their political ambitions. https://t.co/bq20w1Ikpm — Neera -Vote Early- Tanden (@neeratanden) October 25, 2020

2 top Pence advisers have it, but he’ll stay on the road, FL today and NC tmw, “in accordance with the CDC guidelines for essential personnel” per spox. https://t.co/oVZ6GY2uH5 — Margaret Talev (@margarettalev) October 25, 2020

Pence is essential because he lies more calmly than the president. — Ian Livingston (@islivingston) October 25, 2020

Pence should be isolating to avoid potentially exposing others but he won’t because he has to perform the essential work of hosting super spreader events in swing states as cases rise across the country. https://t.co/6CbXKJCHXu — Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) October 25, 2020

I think we can agree that Pence is definitely not essential. https://t.co/rJQ2nOcfWH — Annie Barney (@annclairebarn) October 25, 2020

When military leaders discovered they'd been in contact with someone with COVID, they self-isolated. Vice President Pence, on the other hand, will continue his "essential" political travel. Unlike this White House the military has an ethic of responsibility and caring for others. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) October 25, 2020

Wait, Mike Pence is claiming, despite close contact with someone with covid, he doesn’t need to isolate because being on the campaign trail is “essential work”? What is wrong with these people. https://t.co/fZBFgaIy4m — Ian already voted. Did you? (@IanSams) October 25, 2020

White House says Pence will not quarantine per CDC essential worker guidelines. Here’s what the CDC calls for, including wearing a face mask at all times (photo is from Tallahassee a few hours ago): pic.twitter.com/gCKkhdEf1v — Staci D Kramer (@sdkstl) October 25, 2020

There is no special CDC guidelines for essential personnel… that would… Pence is making shyt up… https://t.co/88Sj0XkCJx — Laura Anthony 🌟 (@Laura4Senate) October 25, 2020

I love that they're trying to make the case that @VP is an "essential worker." Make this guy work the checkout aisle at Safeway and then we'll talk. There was never anyone less essential than Mike Pence. — Andrew Altschul (@afaltschul) October 25, 2020

At what fucking point did anyone consider Pence as essential to ANYTHING. — Pablo Nazareno (@PabloNazareno1) October 25, 2020