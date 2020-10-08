‘Power corrupts’: Morning Joe rains hell on Mike Pence for going along with Trump’s attempted ‘coup’

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough took aim at Vice President Mike Pence in an extended rant the morning after his debate with Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA).
The vice president was asked about President Donald Trump’s refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power, and the “Morning Joe” host ripped Pence for shrugging the question off with his “poor man’s Ronald Reagan routine.”
“Would you stand up to Donald Trump?” Scarborough said. “Would you defend the Constitution of the United States of America? Would you stand with the will of the people, regardless of how that vote turned out? You were asked what may have been the easiest question ever asked in the history of presidential or vice presidential debates, and Mike, you refused to answer that question.”
“Let’s think about that for one second,” he continued. “Everybody, just stop for one second and think about the fact, the vice president of the United States, of this great constitutional republic, was asked what he would do if the president of the United States basically conducted a coup against the will of the American people. If the American people voted him out and if Donald Trump did not support the peaceful transfer of power, what would Mike Pence do?”
“That’s pretty easy,” Scarborough added. “I would support the will of the people, however you do it, nodding your head — you refused to do that. Power corrupts, Mike, and I have to say, it doesn’t look good on you right now.”
On MSNBC Thursday, Joe Biden offered an initial reaction to President Donald Trump's refusal to participate in the upcoming presidential debate, due to rule changes that will make it virtual.
"We don't know what the president's going to do; he changes his mind every second," said Biden. "So for me to comment on that now would be irresponsible. I think that if he's not going to follow the commission's recommendation and he goes off and he's going to have a rally, I — I don't know what I'll do."
President Donald Trump bailed out on the next presidential debate after testing positive for the coronavirus, and social media users aren't buying his excuse.
The Commission on Presidential Debates said the Oct. 15 face-off between the president and Joe Biden would be virtual, rather than in person, after Trump became infected with the highly contagious and potentially deadly virus.
"I'm not going to do a virtual debate," Trump told Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo. "I’m not going to waste my time at a virtual debate."
Trump insisted he had beaten Biden at last week's debate and could do it again, but he wasn't convincing many Twitter users.
A professor at Duquesne University in Pennsylvania has been fired after using the N-word three times during an online class, KDKA-TV reports.
Professor Gary Shank claimed that he used the word only to "demonstrate a point," but officials aren't buying his explanation. Shank’s attorney says that he plans to file a grievance against the university.
In a letter to students, Dean Gretchen Generett said that she believes "that there is never a time, pedagogically or otherwise, for a professor to create a hostile learning environment."