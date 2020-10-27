Pro-Trump internet trolls tried to hijack Nickelodeon’s kid’s survey on who should be president — and failed

On Tuesday, Nickelodeon hosted its “Kids Pick The President” straw poll, in which young viewers of the network give their own opinion on who should win the presidential election. The poll has no electoral significance, given that kids cannot vote and given that the survey methodology is not scientific and lets anyone opt in regardless of how it balances the sample.

Despite this, pro-Trump internet trolls reportedly sought to hijack the results, spreading the message to get people to flood the poll with votes for President Donald Trump.

In the end, however, they couldn’t even do it. Joe Biden won the poll, 53 percent to 47 percent.

Nickelodeon's "Kids Pick The President" poll getting hit by bots trying to sway a NICKELODEON thing is the most depressing 2020 thing. pic.twitter.com/pxPvC7wABM — julia alexander (@loudmouthjulia) October 27, 2020

Several 4chan threads tried to get people to bombard Nickelodeon's Kids Pick the President poll with votes for Trump, which even Nickelodeon noticed. https://t.co/ez1IhQoATn pic.twitter.com/6HGkMkXVgE — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) October 27, 2020

Trump still lost the poll. — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) October 27, 2020