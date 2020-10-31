Proud Boy Trump-supporter threatens to bomb North Dakota voting center

Police in Dickinson, North Dakota arrested Anthony Raymond, a 33-year-old self-proclaimed “Proud Boy”—a Trump-loving, anti-feminist men’s group whose members never masturbate and attend white supremacist rallies—for threatening to bomb a polling station in Stark County.

Raymond reportedly sent an anonymous email mentioning his plan to The Dickinson Press, a local newspaper. The police then tracked him down by figuring out his IP address through the email he sent. They arrested him soon after. He’s now facing felony charges.

Dickinson Police Sargeant. Joe Cianni emphasized that after investigating, police believe there’s no danger at any polling stations and, “This should not (prevent) them from feeling safe or casting their vote.”

President Donald Trump issued a call-to-arms to the Proud Boys during the first 2020 presidential debate. When asked by debate moderator Chris Wallace whether he would condemn white supremacists and tell militia groups to “stand down” during the forthcoming election, Trump said the Proud Boys should “stand back and stand by.”

Proud Boys gleefully took Trump’s words as a sign that he may call upon them to commit violence during the elections.