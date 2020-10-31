Proud Boy Trump-supporter threatens to bomb North Dakota voting center
Police in Dickinson, North Dakota arrested Anthony Raymond, a 33-year-old self-proclaimed “Proud Boy”—a Trump-loving, anti-feminist men’s group whose members never masturbate and attend white supremacist rallies—for threatening to bomb a polling station in Stark County.
Raymond reportedly sent an anonymous email mentioning his plan to The Dickinson Press, a local newspaper. The police then tracked him down by figuring out his IP address through the email he sent. They arrested him soon after. He’s now facing felony charges.
Dickinson Police Sargeant. Joe Cianni emphasized that after investigating, police believe there’s no danger at any polling stations and, “This should not (prevent) them from feeling safe or casting their vote.”
President Donald Trump issued a call-to-arms to the Proud Boys during the first 2020 presidential debate. When asked by debate moderator Chris Wallace whether he would condemn white supremacists and tell militia groups to “stand down” during the forthcoming election, Trump said the Proud Boys should “stand back and stand by.”
Proud Boys gleefully took Trump’s words as a sign that he may call upon them to commit violence during the elections.
2020 Election
NY AG serves notice to Trump on MSNBC she’s coming after him and his family after the election
Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday morning with host Ali Velshi, New York Attorney General Letitia James said her office is proceeding with investigations into Donald Trump and his family whether he wins re-election or not.
According to James, her first concern is making sure there is no election interference in New York on Tuesday, before assuring the MSNBC host that the Justice Department can't interfere with her when it comes to the Trump Organization and financial improprieties.
"In New York, as you know, we have an investigation against the Trump Organization related to financial impropriety and that investigation is ongoing," she began. "We will continue that investigation and at this point in time there's nothing more that I can say other than the fact this they have used every legal attempt to block and deny us information and to witnesses. We filed requests to compel and we were successful. We had the opportunity to question Eric Trump and we are continuing to review all of the documents they have submitted and other witnesses as well -- we look forward to questioning them also."
2020 Election
A wave of reports expose Trumpworld corruption as the president’s allies point fingers
It's been a long, difficult week in Trumpworld with all of the incriminating reports of corruption surrounding President Donald Trump and his administration. With Election Day less than five days away, Trump is likely feeling the pressure as the opposing forces work overtime to state their case and prove that he is unfit for the office of the presidency.
Many of the stories raise more questions about Trump's leadership and the hidden agendas of his White House officials and other members of his administration.
Here's a breakdown of the stories circulating this week:
2020 Election
More than 1 million mail-in ballots could be rejected this election
More than 1 million mail-in ballots could be rejected in the 2020 election if recent trends hold up, experts say, raising fears that the rejections could swing close races.
This article first appeared in Salon.
Mail-in ballots have been rejected at around a 1% rate in recent years, though 2020 is expected to be on the higher end due to the number of voters casting ballots by mail for the first time, mail delivery issues at the U.S. Postal Service, and court decisions disenfranchising voters whose ballots were cast by Election Day but do not arrive in time.