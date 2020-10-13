QAnon letter carrier raided by federal agents — who found undelivered mail in trash bags: report

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh City Paper reported that a local letter carrier raided by special agents for hoarding mail in trash bags is affiliated with the QAnon conspiracy theory movement.

“Yesterday, the Baldwin home of Sean Troesch was raided by special agents from the United States Postal Service, who confiscated eight large garbage bags of suspected undelivered mail, according to KDKA,” reported Ryan Deto. “KDKA also reported that the post office said this latest haul didn’t contain any discarded mail-in ballots, but neighbors told the station trash bags ‘have been put outside Troesch’s house almost every Sunday night for Monday morning pickup.'”

“According to screenshots of a Facebook page apparently belonging to Troesch, the mail carrier has been trafficking in conspiracy theories related to QAnon for at least the last several months,” said the report. “QAnon is a baseless pro-Trump conspiracy theory that falsely believes elites and Democrats are running an underground child prostitution ring and eating babies. Belief in this conspiracy theory has been growing over the years, and many QAnon supporters have been seen at Trump rallies.”

The president has repeatedly claimed with no basis that mail-in ballots are fraudulent and need to be challenged.

Watch the report below: