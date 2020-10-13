QAnon letter carrier raided by federal agents — who found undelivered mail in trash bags: report
On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh City Paper reported that a local letter carrier raided by special agents for hoarding mail in trash bags is affiliated with the QAnon conspiracy theory movement.
“Yesterday, the Baldwin home of Sean Troesch was raided by special agents from the United States Postal Service, who confiscated eight large garbage bags of suspected undelivered mail, according to KDKA,” reported Ryan Deto. “KDKA also reported that the post office said this latest haul didn’t contain any discarded mail-in ballots, but neighbors told the station trash bags ‘have been put outside Troesch’s house almost every Sunday night for Monday morning pickup.'”
“According to screenshots of a Facebook page apparently belonging to Troesch, the mail carrier has been trafficking in conspiracy theories related to QAnon for at least the last several months,” said the report. “QAnon is a baseless pro-Trump conspiracy theory that falsely believes elites and Democrats are running an underground child prostitution ring and eating babies. Belief in this conspiracy theory has been growing over the years, and many QAnon supporters have been seen at Trump rallies.”
The president has repeatedly claimed with no basis that mail-in ballots are fraudulent and need to be challenged.
Watch the report below:
Amy Coney Barrett hearing confirms what we already know — she’s dangerous for democracy: analysis
Tuesday's confirmation hearing of Judge Amy Coney Barrett left viewers with little left to ponder. If confirmed, Barrett would become the most ideological U.S. Supreme Court justice - to the right of even Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
In an article for FiveThirtyEight, Perry Bacon, Jr. discussed Barrett's noncommittal attitude on the subjects of Roe v. Wade, the Affordable Care Act, gun rights, recusing herself from the presidential election if elevated to the U.S. Supreme Court for a decision - or really anything in which she had to place her opinion on the line during the hearing.
Trump begs suburban women to stop loathing him: ‘Will you please like me?’
At his campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, President Donald Trump addressed his collapsing poll numbers with suburban women — begging them outright to stop disliking him and be grateful that he repealed fair-housing regulations for them.
"I ask you to do me a favor. Suburban women: will you please like me?" said Trump. "Please. Please. I saved your damn neighborhood, OK? The other thing: I don't have that much time to be that nice. You know, I can do it, but I gotta go quickly."
Trump is likely referring to his decision to axe the Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing (AFFH) rule, which incentivizes communities to ensure that affordable housing is available. There is no polling evidence that suburban voters oppose this rule; however, Trump has repeatedly touted his repeal of it in the hope that it will improve his numbers in the suburbs.
Trump retweets far-right conspiracy theory that Benghazi attack was staged to cover up Navy SEAL blood sacrifice
On Tuesday, President Donald Trump retweeted a bizarre anti-Biden conspiracy theory that Biden and Obama deliberately had Americans killed at the Benghazi consulate in 2012 to cover up a blood sacrifice of Navy SEALs, and the supposed fact that Osama bin Laden was never really taken out.
Hiden Biden and Obama may have had Seal Team 6 killed! EXPLOSIVE: CIA Whistleblower Exposes Biden’s Alleged Role with the Deaths of Seal Team- Claims to have Documented Proof. RETWEET!!! https://t.co/uA6VAjiw35