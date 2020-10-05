Questions raised after Mike Pence insisted at sitting at VP debate with Kamala Harris

Vice President Mike Pence’s team revealed details about the debate negotiations on Monday when they said that they wouldn’t support a plastic barrier between the candidates after Pence was exposed to the coronavirus.

Pence, who sat in front of COVID-positive Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) at the Rose Garden ceremony nominated Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Pence then mingled with those at the event inside the White House. The virus has also spread quickly throughout the White House and the Executive Office buildings where the VP’s staff works.

ADVERTISEMENT

But according to Pence’s spokesperson, Katie Miller, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) can bring her own plastic to put between the two to protect herself from Pence.

The White House maintains a belief that when they test negative it means they haven’t contracted the virus. The reality, according to a virologist, is that they may not have the amount of live virus necessary to trigger a positive test.

The debate deal between Pence and Harris also revealed that Pence wanted to sit down during the debate. It was a detail that conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin found strange.

“Pence insistence on sitting at the debate now raises some questions. Does he have a stamina problem? Has he been ill?” she asked on Twitter Monday.

Pence insistence on sitting at the debate now raises some questions. Does he have a stamina problem? Has he been ill? — Jennifer 'Vote Early' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 5, 2020