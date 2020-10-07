Red flag raised about gynecologist at ICE detention center
OCILLA, Ga. — The drive from the immigrant detention center took just five minutes. Passing the courthouse and the sheriff’s office, the Chicken Delite and the Piggly Wiggly, jail vans quickly delivered their shackled passengers to Irwin County Hospital.Dr. Mahendra Amin was waiting for them.Women in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody at the Irwin County Detention Center dreaded this journey. Dozens have told lawyers and members of Congress that Amin, an obstetrician and gynecologist, examined them so roughly they returned to jail bruised or bleeding. Some allege Amin performed unnece…
Debt collectors have made a killing this year — and now they’re coming for more
Earlier this year, the pandemic swept across the country, killing 100,000 Americans by the spring, shuttering businesses and schools, and forcing people into their homes. It was a great time to be a debt collector.
In August, Encore Capital, the largest debt buyer in the country, announced that it had doubled its previous record for earnings in a quarter. It primarily had the CARES Act to thank: The bill delivered hundreds of billions of dollars worth of stimulus checks and bulked-up unemployment benefits to Americans, while easing pressures on them by halting foreclosures, evictions and student loan payments. There was no ban on collections of old credit card bills, Encore’s specialty.
Texas police officer arrested on suspicion of murder in fatal shooting of Jonathan Price
Just two days after 31-year-old Jonathan Price was killed by police in North Texas, the Texas Rangers on Monday arrested the officer they say shot him, saying the officer’s actions did not seem “objectively reasonable.”
Wolfe City police officer Shaun Lucas, who is white, was arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of Price, who was Black, the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a statement. Wolfe City officials have declined to comment on the shooting outside of noting on Sunday that the Rangers were investigating the incident and the officer was on administrative leave pending the investigation.
2020 Election
Kamala Harris and Mike Pence square off in critical VP debate
For once in their rollercoaster US presidential election, principals Donald Trump and Joe Biden yield the spotlight Wednesday to Vice President Mike Pence and the Democrat seeking his job, Kamala Harris, as they debate for the first time.
With Trump infected with the coronavirus that has already killed more than 210,000 Americans, the Pence-Harris showdown has taken on an unusually pressing quality, given that the White House deputy is just a heartbeat away from the presidency.
The duel in Salt Lake City occurs as the nation lurches from one crisis to another.
Not only has the president tested positive; coronavirus has spread through his inner circle, infecting dozens of top advisors, administration staff, senior military officials and Republican lawmakers.