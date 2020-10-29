Republican dodged Senate debate — and received a brutal fact-check from local TV station for lying about it
Voters in Kansas were expecting to see the candidates running for U.S. Senate in 2020 on the debate stage on Wednesday night.
Dr. Barbara Bollier, the Democrat, was set to debate Dr. Roger Marshall, the GOP nominee and Republican congressman in a match between two medical professionals.
But Marshall did not attend the debate, so Bollier instead received an exclusive Q & A [below] with network KSNT during the time in which the debate was supposed to air.
Marshall also received a hard-hitting fact check from the network after claiming he was unaware of the debate. The network put up graphics of the timeline, including when a certified letter was sent to Marshall.
Last night Roger Marshall skipped our 3rd debate in Topeka — and then lied about receiving the invitation. But don't worry, they had receipts.
Watch. #KSSen pic.twitter.com/2BLG9WV9g1
— Dr. Barbara Bollier (@BarbaraBollier) October 29, 2020
Watch the full Q & A with Dr. Bollier:
