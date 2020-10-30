Republicans are warning of rebellion if Joe Biden wins the 2020 election: report

Writing in the Washington Post this Friday, columnist Paul Waldman points to a video put out by elected Republican officials in Idaho, who proudly reject coronavirus safety measures. According to Waldman, it’s “nothing short of rebellion.”

“We further resolve that any [public health] order issued in the future will be ignored,” says one state representative, unless it comports with their understanding of “our God-given rights,” the video states.

While there is always a right-wing backlash to the election of any Democrat to the White House, Waldman contends that if Biden is elected, “it may take its most virulent form yet.” LISTEN: Mark Cuban Joins The New Raw Story Podcast! “For four years, Republicans everywhere have been inculcated with the idea that government power is only legitimate if wielded by Republicans for conservative ends,” Waldman writes. “Any election a Democrat wins can only be the product of fraud, and therefore no policies enacted by Democrats need to be respected.” Making matters worse, according to Waldman, a landslide victory for Democrats in 2020 “would kick the demographic anxiety of white Republicans into overdrive.” “Trump was elected to be a bulwark against a changing America — he’d build a wall, kick out all the immigrants, ban the Muslims, grab women wherever he wanted, and let you say ‘Merry Christmas’ again. His defeat would be the proof that progress can’t be arrested, and those who feel themselves on the losing end of change will grow more angry and desperate.” ADVERTISEMENT

