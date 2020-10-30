Republicans are warning of rebellion if Joe Biden wins the 2020 election: report
Writing in the Washington Post this Friday, columnist Paul Waldman points to a video put out by elected Republican officials in Idaho, who proudly reject coronavirus safety measures. According to Waldman, it’s “nothing short of rebellion.”
“We further resolve that any [public health] order issued in the future will be ignored,” says one state representative, unless it comports with their understanding of “our God-given rights,” the video states.
While there is always a right-wing backlash to the election of any Democrat to the White House, Waldman contends that if Biden is elected, “it may take its most virulent form yet.”
“For four years, Republicans everywhere have been inculcated with the idea that government power is only legitimate if wielded by Republicans for conservative ends,” Waldman writes. “Any election a Democrat wins can only be the product of fraud, and therefore no policies enacted by Democrats need to be respected.”
Making matters worse, according to Waldman, a landslide victory for Democrats in 2020 “would kick the demographic anxiety of white Republicans into overdrive.”
“Trump was elected to be a bulwark against a changing America — he’d build a wall, kick out all the immigrants, ban the Muslims, grab women wherever he wanted, and let you say ‘Merry Christmas’ again. His defeat would be the proof that progress can’t be arrested, and those who feel themselves on the losing end of change will grow more angry and desperate.”
2020 Election
Trump ignores all coronavirus guidelines during Minnesota MAGA rally
The state of Minnesota limited the number of attendees President Donald J. Trump could have at his Rochester rally Friday to 250 people, but that didn't stop the president from driving down the tarmac to physically non-distance from his MAGA overflow crowd. At one point, the incumbent president even held up a portrait of himself given to him by a fan. He then shook hands with the overflow crowd and threw items into the audience.
The president was not wearing a mask, nor were many of his supporters.
Trump also took the opportunity to bash Gov. Tim Waltz for requiring social distancing at his rally.
2020 Election
Mail is backed up in critical Florida U.S. Postal Service district: report
The Trump administration's slowdown of U.S. Postal Service deliveries are creating problems in the key battleground state of Florida, the Miami Herald reported Friday.
"Just days before the Nov. 3 election, mail delivery is being delayed at times in a critical Florida district, South Florida’s letter carrier union chief said Friday — and extraordinary measures are being considered to alleviate the bottleneck," the newspaper reported.
"Mail that should already have been delivered has been piling up at the Princeton post office in South Miami-Dade County near Homestead, according to Mark Travers, South Florida president for the National Association of Letter Carriers. Travers said he first learned of the backup more than a week ago, on Wednesday, Oct. 21. He raised the matter in a call that Friday with other Florida mail officials, who said they would address the issue," the newspaper explained. "A week later, it appeared the backlog remained, Travers said. He has since been told that additional resources, including more trucks, would be sent to the area, and that carriers would be asked to work to their 'contractual maximum' to get the mail out."
2020 Election
National Guard ‘broke regulations’ and did not have clearance to fly over protesters in DC: report
The D.C. National Guard and the Defense Department Inspector General’s office appear to be at odds over who should take responsibility for an incident that involved two low-flying helicopters on the night of June 1.
"Two D.C. National Guard helicopters that flew low over protesters in Washington, D.C., on the night of June 1 were not properly authorized to be there — and were directed by a lieutenant colonel who was far from the scene, driving home in his car, according to an initial investigation by the D.C. National Guard," Defense One Senior National Security correspondent Katie Bo Williams reported Friday.