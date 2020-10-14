REVEALED: Manhattan dog walker accused Black parkgoer of attempted ‘assault’ in newly revealed second 911 call

On Wednesday, prosecutors charged Amy Cooper, the white woman who called 911 on a Black birdwatcher in Central Park, with false reporting — and according to The Daily Beast, revealed that she placed a second, even more incriminating phone call to the police.
“Cyrus R. Vance, the Manhattan district attorney, said in a statement Wednesday that Cooper allegedly ‘engaged in racist criminal conduct’ when she made a second 911 call in which she ‘falsely accused a Black man of trying to assault her,'” reported Pilar Melendez. When police arrived, she admitted that no such attempted assault had occurred.
The original video of Cooper placing the first call to police sparked nationwide outrage and resulted in her losing her job. The Black parkgoer, Christian Cooper, has urged prosecutors to show her mercy.
“Cooper is negotiating a plea deal with Manhattan prosecutors that would spare her jail time,” said the report. “[ADA Joan] Illuzzi said she is prepared to ‘take responsibility for her actions’ and will be working with her defense team to explore a rehabilitative program that would ‘educate her and the community on the harm caused by such actions.'”
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.