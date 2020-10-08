REVEALED: Trump’s chief of staff broke pandemic rules by throwing ‘lavish’ wedding for daughter

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows earlier this year violated rules against mass gatherings when he threw an indoor wedding for his daughter in Georgia that included dozens of guests.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Meadows hosted a “lavish” wedding for his daughter back in May in Atlanta’s Biltmore Ballrooms.

The wedding had around 70 guests, including Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), and was set in a room with “crystal chandeliers, marble floors and a frame of soaring Roman arches.”

At the time, Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp had signed an order banning gatherings of ten or more people, even as he also moved aggressively to reopen his state’s economy.

“Pictures of the wedding reviewed by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution show groups of people clustered closely together in the same room throughout the evening,” the AJC writes. “Under that emergency order, law enforcement could have potentially written citations to the venue for exceeding the gathering size, state officials said.”