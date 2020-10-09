Rick Wilson hilariously explains why Trump got COVID –and hints how he can make his campaign even worse
On one of his twice-weekly podcasts, former Republican campaign consultant Rick Wilson went off on a hilarious rant about Donald Trump’s COVID-19 health issues and how the president made the situation worse by trying to lay off the blame for his infection of a veterans’ group — likely alienating even more voters.
Prompted by his “New Abnormal” co-host Molly Jong-Fast, who said the president “shouldn’t have gotten COVID,” Wilson dug right in on Trump’s travails.
“No, he shouldn’t have gotten COVID, but he’s a f*cking dipsh*t,” Wilson explained. “So he got COVID. He’s a dumbass, Donald Trump has no one to blame but himself. Oh wait, hold on, who did Donald Trump go on to blame today? He said maybe the Gold Star families gave him COVID.”
“Yeah, that seems like a bad choice,” Jong-Fast laughed.
“Let’s see, let’s see who I should attack now?” Wilson replied, mimicking the president. “I’m sure these guts like [campaign manager Bill] Stepien and these guys are like, ‘Oh man, that’s a great hit, Mr. President,’ while they are actually sinking their heads into their elbows saying, “Oh dear God, he attacked the veterans’ wives. F****ck!'”
“How can he do worse than that,” Wilson’s co-host asked.
“What he could do next is go to an animal shelter and, for each paragraph of his speech, walk to a cage and snap a kitten’s neck,” Wilson suggested. “The guy is just so tone-deaf —”
“But he would never get that close to an animal,” Jong-Fast quipped.
“No,” Wilson shot back. “That’s true too. Well, he would have Miller do it. At every third one, he’d say ‘where are you Stephen?’ and he’d look back and Miller would be draining the blood from a cat or something.”
There is plenty more where that came from and you can listen to the “New Abnormal” below:
2020 Election
Rick Wilson hilariously explains why Trump got COVID –and hints how he can make his campaign even worse
On one of his twice-weekly podcasts, former Republican campaign consultant Rick Wilson went off on a hilarious rant about Donald Trump's COVID-19 health issues and how the president made the situation worse by trying to lay off the blame for his infection of a veterans' group -- likely alienating even more voters.
Prompted by his "New Abnormal" co-host Molly Jong-Fast, who said the president "shouldn't have gotten COVID," Wilson dug right in on Trump's travails.
"No, he shouldn't have gotten COVID, but he's a f*cking dipsh*t," Wilson explained. "He's a dumbass, Donald Trump has no one to blame but himself. Oh wait, hold on, who did Donald Trump go on to blame today? He said maybe the Gold Star families gave him COVID."
2020 Election
GOP won’t help Trump on stimulus because they don’t want to ‘wrap themselves to a sinking ship’: reporter
As President Donald Trump's chances of winning the 2020 presidential election dwindle, many Senate Republicans have become far less willing to carry out his bidding.
According to Axios reporter Alayna Treene, two sources close to Senate Republican leadership say that they are unlikely to obey the president's wishes to pass a massive stimulus bill before the 2020 election because they believe he's unlikely to win regardless.
2020 Election
‘It is hard to watch’: Morale collapsing at White House after Trump refuses to fire bumbling Mark Meadows
According to a report from Politico, Donald Trump's chief of staff, Mark Meadows has few admirers in the White House and his standing has fallen to the point where some advisers to the president have begged him to fire the former lawmaker.
Meadows, who stepped down from his seat in the House to work for Trump after the dismissal of previous chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, appears to never have gained the trust of many White House aides as he attached himself to the president and -- now that the coronavirus has run rampant through the White House -- the knives have come out because staffers believe he has put their lives at risk.