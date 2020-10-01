Right-wing Facebook pages are spreading a fake Kamala Harris quote — that actually came from Trump

Several right-wing Facebook pages have been spreading a quote that supposedly comes from Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, but which actually came from President Donald Trump.

According to FactCheck.org, the Facebook pages have been pairing Harris’s image with a quote that reads, “Take the guns first, go through due process second — I like taking the guns early.”

In fact, the quote came from Trump after the mass shooting that left 17 people dead at a high school in Parkland, Florida in 2018.

“Take the firearms first and then go to court,” Trump said in the wake of the shooting. “Because that’s another system, because a lot of times, by the time you go to court, it takes so long to go to court, to get the due process procedures. I like taking the guns early. Like in this crazy man’s case that just took place in Florida, he had a lot of firearms — they saw everything — to go to court would have taken a long time, so you could do exactly what you’re saying, but take the guns first, go through due process second.”

In the past, other right-wing memes have also falsely attributed the quote to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).