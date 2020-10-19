Rudy Giuliani admits he gave Hunter Biden story to NY Post because it wouldn’t be fact checked

Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, admitted that he gave a controversial story about Hunter Biden to the New York Post because editors there wouldn’t spend “all day” fact checking it or trying to contradict him.

Giuliani personally explained his thinking about where to publish the story, according to The New York Times.

“Mr. Giuliani said he chose The Post because ‘either nobody else would take it, or if they took it, they would spend all the time they could to try to contradict it before they put it out,'” the report said.

The report also detailed how staffers at the Post were uncomfortable with publishing the Hunter Biden story.

One reporter refused to allow his byline to be used, while other staffers questioned the authenticity of a hard drive that was allegedly taken from Hunter Biden’s laptop.

