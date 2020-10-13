Rudy Giuliani just told a dangerous lie to Trump voters
Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, on Monday while campaigning for his boss falsely and dangerously told Philadelphia voters that coronavirus doesn’t kill anyone anymore.
“People don’t die of this disease anymore,” Giuliani said, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer, “adding that Democrats were overblowing COVID because they wanted to frighten people.”
The Trump supporters in the audience appeared to agree.
That’s a lie.
To date, the novel coronavirus – which Giuliani referred to as the “Chinese Communist virus” – has killed 220,254 people in the United States alone.
1,087,371 people have died from the deadly COVID-19 disease worldwide. 8,048,249 Americans have contracted the disease. About 50,000 more Americans each day test positive for the coronavirus.
The seven-day average for coronavirus deaths in the U.S. has dropped, fortunately, from about 1000 a day to 725 a day, but that’s still 725 people each day who did not have to die.
Watch:
Rudy Giuliani in Philly yesterday: “People don’t die of this disease anymore.”
Fact check: 215,000+ people are dead. More are dying every single day. pic.twitter.com/elpimiZIPi
— The Recount (@therecount) October 13, 2020
