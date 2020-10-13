Rudy Giuliani tapped to lead Trump’s post-election legal challenges: report
President Donald Trump is trusting the man whose actions got him impeached to oversee his post-election legal strategy.
The Daily Beast reports that Trump has recently “spoken directly to his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani about overseeing a legal fight that could arise from a close or contested 2020 election.”
In addition to Giuliani, Trump also wants a post-impeachment legal fight to include attorney Jay Sekulow, who was a major player in fending off demands from former special counsel Robert Mueller’s office.
Giuliani’s efforts to shake down the Ukrainian government in an attempt to get it to launch investigations into Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden set off a chain of events that resulted in Trump getting impeached on abuse of power and obstruction of Congress charges.
Although Trump was eventually acquitted in the Republican-majority Senate, the episode put a major stain on his legacy, as he became only the third president after Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton to be impeached in the House of Representatives.
