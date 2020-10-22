‘Rudy is so bad at this’: Giuliani mocked after photo of alleged ‘Hunter Biden text’ is linked to Russia

Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, faced mockery on Thursday after a photograph suggested that evidence connected to a smear of Hunter Biden originated in Russia.

On Thursday morning, Fox News correspondent Mike Emanuel claimed that the network had confirmed that Hunter Biden was the author of a text message in which someone complains about a business deal.

Hunter Biden text exchange from June 2017 obtained by #FoxNews ranting to his business partners about not wanting to "sign over my family's brand", "the keys to my family's only asset" to Tony Bobulinski. Warning: foul language. pic.twitter.com/8gn1KuVOBu — Mike Emanuel 🇺🇸 (@MikeEmanuelFox) October 22, 2020

Emanuel’s tweet included a photograph of the text message, which was taken from a phone that appeared to be connected to the Russian MTS cellphone network.

“Interesting to see this alleged incoming text on a phone connected to Russia’s @ru_mts mobile network,” BuzzFeed correspondent Christopher Miller noted in response.

Interesting to see this alleged incoming text on a phone connected to Russia’s @ru_mts mobile network. https://t.co/FKFtTJUul5 — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) October 22, 2020

In recent days, Giuliani has pushed corruption allegations about Biden and his father Joe Biden. The allegations have been published by the New York Post and other conservative outlets.

Researcher Aric Toler of Bellingcat suggested that Giuliani had given the image to Fox News.

“Rudy is so bad at this that he released a Blackberry screenshot of a Russian iphone (note the MTS network) that supposedly came from a Delaware computer repair shop,” Toler wrote on Twitter. “(Of course this isn’t actually from the Delaware computer shop, but I still figure Rudy’s behind it and this screenshot is the only one I’ve seen from the “business partner” that has the MTS /iphone interface).”

Rudy is so bad at this that he released a Blackberry screenshot of a Russian iphone (note the MTS network) that supposedly came from a Delaware computer repair shop. https://t.co/C8gaepx46w — Aric Toler (@AricToler) October 22, 2020

Read some of the other responses from Twitter below.

So Giuliani got this picture with a Russian MTS from a tablet supposedly abandoned at a Delaware computer shop, and the text allegedly from a Yale law grad is full of spelling, grammatical, and punctuation errors? This is embarrassingly clownish. — freshhelldaily 🇺🇸🇨🇦🇬🇧🇫🇷🇩🇪 (@freshesthell) October 22, 2020

When Fox News forgets to crop out @RudyGiuliani’s data haul showing the screenshot on the MTS Russian cellular network 😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/o6vvIGk7kQ — pandemica a la discoteca 🏴🇮🇹🏴‍☠️🇦🇶 (@fiondavision) October 22, 2020

Haha! @RudyGiuliani At least remove the MTS RUS network next time. 😂 pic.twitter.com/nbSLOPV24h — Alex (@altadaet) October 22, 2020

So … we can all agree that this came from Russia? Note the cell carrier in top right on phone…. Giuliani and Co. suck at this game https://t.co/Qmdxb7NXgU — ₭Ɇ₦ | Ambassador for ɐɟıʇu∀ (@newerusername) October 22, 2020

Lol, the Tony Bobulinksi "leaks" by corrupt Giuliani, his Russian agent Derkach, and indicted criminal Steve Bannon are from a BlackBerry on a Russian mobile network (MTS RUS) 😂 Rudy is so bad at this https://t.co/CgRXKyMGYU pic.twitter.com/vJqEsqRNjy — Dr Evans (@heymanyouknowme) October 22, 2020