Samuel L. Jackson slams Jared Kushner on The View: ‘How many Black people do you think he knows or talks to?’

Published

2 hours ago

on

Samuel L. Jackson on "The View" (Photo: screen capture)

Actor Samuel L. Jackson spoke with the women of “The View” on Thursday about the election and the importance of Americans going to the polls as soon as possible.

But Whoopi Goldberg wondered what Jackson thought about Trump adviser Jared Kushner’s comments about Black Americans.

“There’s been a lot of discussion about the issues that were needed in the Black community for the last years, particularly it intensified after the George Floyd situation,” Kushner said in a Fox News interview on Tuesday. “You saw a lot of people who were just virtue signaling, they’d go on Instagram and cry or they would put a slogan on their jersey or write something on a basketball court. And quite frankly, that was doing more to polarize the country than it was to bring people forward.”

Kushner then explained: Trump “can’t want them to be successful more than they want to be successful.”

“President Trump is fond of saying that he’s done more for the Black community than any president since Abraham Lincoln, and his son-in-law Jared Kushner said this week about the Black community that Trump, ‘Can’t want them to be successful more than they want to be successful,” said Sunny Hostin. “What do you make of these types of comments coming out of this administration, Sam?

Jackson chuckled.

“Well, first of all, I can’t take a lot that Jared Kushner says seriously,” Jackson said. “I mean, he is Jared Kushner, right? So, why should we, you know, listen to what he has to say. Especially — how many Black people do you really think he knows or talks to on a regular basis? So, he can understand that? So that’s not something that I, you know, take in. The administration is the administration. We know who they are. We know how they feel about the Black man, and they said a lot of things about what they’ve done and what they haven’t done, and we can see evidence of that by the number of Black people that are in the administration and what they do particularly for the black community.”

He also noted that growing up in Tennessee in the Jim Crow era, seeing people be intimidated at the polls with the physical presence of antagonists and those with guns is similar. Things like misinformation about voting, the spread of distrust in the system and the government and other problems are what he thinks is “crazy.”

Watch the video below:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
