‘Scariest tweet ever’: GOP senator ripped to shreds for questioning democracy

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) tweeted out attacks on democratic elections from his self-isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The Utah Republican says he’ll return from isolation to vote on the Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett for the Nov. 3 election, which he appeared to question repeatedly on Twitter while watching the vice presidential debate.

The word “democracy” appears nowhere in the Constitution, perhaps because our form of government is not a democracy. It’s a constitutional republic. To me it matters. It should matter to anyone who worries about the excessive accumulation of power in the hands of the few. — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) October 8, 2020

We’re not a democracy. — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) October 8, 2020

@KamalaHarris here’s why you should agree that we’re not a democracy: the whole point of a constitution is to tell majorities what they can’t do, regardless of how badly the majority wants them. Free speech protections? Totally anti-Democratic. — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) October 8, 2020

Democracy isn’t the objective; liberty, peace, and prospefity are. We want the human condition to flourish. Rank democracy can thwart that. — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) October 8, 2020

Other social media users were alarmed by Lee’s remarks.

aside from the obvious problems with this comment, what is the point of making this comment? right at this moment? https://t.co/Bnzv21uSxT — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 8, 2020

An attempt to soften you up for when Tubby gets his ass beat and calls the goon squad to keep him in office. Fuck this guy. https://t.co/3ObzWPNRsS — Roy Edroso (@edroso) October 8, 2020

Ah, the quiet part out loud! — Steve Fleischman 🌹 (@FleischmanSteve) October 8, 2020

I believe it’s this John Birch Society talking point. pic.twitter.com/dR1gYSDMiH — Seth Cotlar (@SethCotlar) October 8, 2020

You want Trump to be a dictator & your party to permanently rule. You repeat what an authoritarian thug would say https://t.co/jnmskMGW2y — Stephen Wolf (@PoliticsWolf) October 8, 2020

REPUBLICS AND DEMOCRACIES AREN’T MUTUALLY EXCLUSIVE. I can’t tell if you’re just stupid or evil. Probably both. — Pé (@4everNeverTrump) October 8, 2020

Such as the Due Process and Equal Protection clause of the 14th amendment, which guarantees, under the law, the right to same sex marriage And the same Due Process clause, which guarantees a woman’s right to privacy, and right to have an abortion — PurpleDragon (@PurpleDragn) October 8, 2020

This is deliberately misleading. Our republic is a form of democracy. Sure, the constitution and amendments prevent totally tyranny of a majority. But didn’t you also just argue that you can push through a scotus nomination because of the “will of the people”? — Cara Heuser (@caraheuser) October 8, 2020

Meanwhile Trump thinks the rules and law don’t apply to him EVER!! Blatantly ripping up the constitution, only referring to it when it works for him. Free speech? Trump thought that was meant for him in the debate and stole it from Biden. Open your eyes, let the scales fall away! — Chelsey Cardon (@chelseycstowell) October 8, 2020

“we must have tyranny of minority role for YOUR good” — Grudgie the Whale (@grudging1) October 8, 2020

Most Americans like living in this American republic. Democracy is the whole reason for this nation’s existence. People of my grandfather’s generation knew what to do about fascists. Now a member of Congress is urging us to join them. I wonder what made you hate America so much. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) October 8, 2020

White guys have been saying some version of this throughout US history and what they mean is that their preferences are reflected in policy and they don’t want that to change. Still, it is astonishing to just come out and say it. https://t.co/Bq1GZjFDi3 — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) October 8, 2020

“Democracy is bad actually” is what Republicans have been low key saying for decades with their actions. Thanks for just fever-dream owning that you guys have shitty ideas that people hate so you have to subvert democracy to stay in power. — Alex Leo (@AlexMLeo) October 8, 2020

We are a Constitutional republic established as a representative democracy. If you intend to replace our democracy with some other form of government, you’ll have to tear up the Constitution. I should remind you, Senator, that you swore an oath to uphold the Constitution. — Michael Skotnicki (@MSkotnicki) October 8, 2020

This kind of switch happened to me with a timeshare. That’s how they get you. — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) October 8, 2020