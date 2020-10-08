Quantcast
'Scariest tweet ever': GOP senator ripped to shreds for questioning democracy

1 min ago

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) tweeted out attacks on democratic elections from his self-isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The Utah Republican says he’ll return from isolation to vote on the Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett for the Nov. 3 election, which he appeared to question repeatedly on Twitter while watching the vice presidential debate.

The word "democracy" appears nowhere in the Constitution, perhaps because our form of government is not a democracy. It's a constitutional republic. To me it matters. It should matter to anyone who worries about the excessive accumulation of power in the hands of the few.

