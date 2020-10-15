Second-degree murder charge for security guard who shot man at ‘Patriot Rally’ in Denver: report

The security guard working for a Denver television station will be facing a murder charge.

“A 30-year-old security guard will face a charge of second-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing a participant in a “Patriot Rally” in downtown Denver on Saturday, prosecutors announced Thursday,” The Denver Post reports.

“If convicted, Matthew Robert Dolloff could face up to 48 years in prison in connection to the shooting, which his family’s attorney has said was an act of self-defense. Dolloff was working as a security guard for journalists at Denver television station 9News when he opened fire,” the newspaper reported. “Denver District Attorney Beth McCann announced she’ll formally file the charges against Dolloff on Monday. Police had arrested Dolloff on suspicion of first-degree murder.”