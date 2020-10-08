Senate Republicans are ‘furious’ and ‘worried’ about ongoing ‘cover-up’ of Trump’s mental and physical condition: Carl Bernstein

Speaking on CNN this Thursday, veteran journalist Carl Bernstein addressed recent comments from Nancy Pelosi where she expressed her worry that President Trump is in an “altered state” in the wake of his steroid treatment for coronavirus.

According to Bernstein, the White House is in the “midst of a coverup of Donald Trump’s mental and physical condition, and his doctors are part of the coverup under his orders. That much we know.”

Berstein went on to say that he’s talked to some Republicans in the Senate who are “furious, concerned, worried about the President’s mental health, physical health, and they want some disclosure of what the real facts are here.”

Watch the video below: