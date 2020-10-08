Quantcast
Connect with us

Senate Republicans are ‘furious’ and ‘worried’ about ongoing ‘cover-up’ of Trump’s mental and physical condition: Carl Bernstein

Published

17 mins ago

on

Carl Bernstein (Photo: Screen capture)

Speaking on CNN this Thursday, veteran journalist Carl Bernstein addressed recent comments from Nancy Pelosi where she expressed her worry that President Trump is in an “altered state” in the wake of his steroid treatment for coronavirus.

According to Bernstein, the White House is in the “midst of a coverup of Donald Trump’s mental and physical condition, and his doctors are part of the coverup under his orders. That much we know.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Berstein went on to say that he’s talked to some Republicans in the Senate who are “furious, concerned, worried about the President’s mental health, physical health, and they want some disclosure of what the real facts are here.”

Watch the video below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Senate Republicans are ‘furious’ and ‘worried’ about ongoing ‘cover-up’ of Trump’s mental and physical condition: Carl Bernstein

Published

15 mins ago

on

October 8, 2020

By

Speaking on CNN this Thursday, veteran journalist Carl Bernstein addressed recent comments from Nancy Pelosi where she expressed her worry that President Trump is in an "altered state" in the wake of his steroid treatment for coronavirus.

According to Bernstein, the White House is in the "midst of a coverup of Donald Trump's mental and physical condition, and his doctors are part of the coverup under his orders. That much we know."

Berstein went on to say that he's talked to some Republicans in the Senate who are "furious, concerned, worried about the President's mental health, physical health, and they to wants some disclosure of what the real facts are here."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer calls out Donald Trump for perpetuating domestic terrorism

Published

22 mins ago

on

October 8, 2020

By

In a state address, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addressed the groups of militia members who were plotting to kidnap and possibly even kill her after her coronavirus lockdown and the mask mandate.

She explained that the coronavirus has exposed deep inequities in American society, but she called for national unity.

"Seeing the humanity in one another and doing our part to help our country get through this," she encouraged people. "Instead our head of state has spent the past seven months denying science, ignoring his own health experts, stoking distrust, and giving comfort to those who spread fear and hatred. The president of the United States stood before the American people and refused to condemn white supremacists and hate groups like these two militia groups. 'Stand back and stand by,' he told them. 'Stand back and stand by.' Hate groups heard the president's words as a rallying cry, as a call to action."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Michigan attorney general says militia’s plot could ‘be the tip of the iceberg’ — and she anticipates more

Published

41 mins ago

on

October 8, 2020

By

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel told MSNBC on Thursday that the the many militia members who were arrested for a domestic terrorist plot to violently overthrow the government and kidnap the governor could only "be the tip of the iceberg."

She explained that the men weren't merely angry people sitting around talking, they took steps to coordinate with other groups, test IEDs and outline a plot to carry out their actions.

"Any of those things could have happened at any time," she told host Katy Tur. Nessel went on to say that the politics of the men are clearly examples of extremism, something that Michigan has had in the past. She said for a while things were quiet, but recently in the past few years she has seen an increase in militia activity in the state.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE