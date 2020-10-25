Senate Republicans preparing for ‘potentially catastrophic’ election blowout with 12 seats now in play: report
What was once four or five Republican seats in the Senate that appeared endangered or already lost on November 3rd has grown to a dozen, reports Politico as top GOP officials find themselves on their heels on multiple fronts.
According to the report, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) could be looking at his last days controlling the Senate that has been notable more for packing the courts than passing legislation that helps the country during his tenure.
While Republican Senate seats in Maine, Colorado, North Carolina and Arizona already appear to be lost causes for the GOP leadership, Politico’s James Arkin reported that more GOP senators are finding themselves “scrambling” in more states than the party had planned for.
“Republicans are scrambling resources into red and purple states alike — from Kansas and South Carolina to Iowa and North Carolina — cutting down Democrats’ massive financial edge and hoping for a late-breaking turn in their favor, similar to four years ago. But their defensive posture underscores just how broad the playing field is, with nearly a dozen Republican senators in various levels of danger, and only two Democratic seats at risk,” wrote Arkin.
According to Josh Holmes, a top adviser to McConnell, all is not lost and the party won’t be wiped out before cautioning, “the low-water mark is potentially catastrophic.”
“What was a significant downturn for most Republican candidates over the last couple weeks has sort of rebounded a bit,” Holmes elaborated. “All of these competitive races are within the margin of error, and you could have a whole bunch of scenarios play out on Election Day. The options are basically endless.”
Noting that “Democratic campaigns have spending advantages over Republicans in 12 of the 13 most competitive states,” the report goes on to point out that the GOP is shoring up campaigns in Iowa, Montana, Alaska, South Carolina and Texas.
“The map is very tight. It is on a knife’s edge,” lamented one Republican strategist working on the races.
According to Democratic strategists, their party has benefitted from a Republican Party severely damaged by four years of Donald Trump.
“Democrats’ expansion of the map came thanks to strong recruiting in a handful of unexpected places, incredible fundraising across the board and a nosedive in Trump’s numbers over the summer and into the fall. In states like Kansas, Alaska, Montana and South Carolina, Democrats fielded candidates that put races that would otherwise be afterthoughts into play, though recent public polling shows Republicans narrowly leading in all four,” Arkin wrote.
You can read more here.
2020 Election
Fox News report crushes Hunter Biden smear after network investigation ‘found no role for Joe Biden’
A Fox News investigation "found no role for Joe Biden" in the business dealing of his son, Hunter, the network said on Sunday.
The admission was made by Fox News reporter Griff Jenkins.
Jenkins explained that the news organization had been provided documents by Tony Bobulinski, Hunter Biden's former business partner.
"You're talking about a business venture with the Chinese energy company in 2017 at a time when Joe Biden was not vice president," Jenkins explained. "But Fox's review of Bobulinski's documents, which were given to us, found no role for Joe Biden in that business venture."
2020 Election
Trump has revealed that ‘truth and reason’ don’t matter to politics: political scientist
Public opinion polls and other data show that Joe Biden has a double-digit lead over Donald Trump, with just over a week to go until the election. Biden's campaign also has substantially more money. As judged by conventional standards, Biden won the two presidential debates. Nate Silver's much-cited FiveThirtyEight site gives Joe Biden an 87 percent chance of defeating Trump.
This article first appeared in Salon.
2020 Election
Trump voter tells CBS she doesn’t wear a mask because ‘teeny-tiny’ virus is ‘so small’
A voter who supports President Donald Trump's handling of COVID-19 told CBS News on Sunday that she does not wear a mask because the virus is too small.
During a panel discussion with voters on Face the Nation, host Margaret Brennan asked which panelist wore face masks.
"Beth, you don't wear a mask?" Brennan asked one of the voters.
"I do when I'm in public spaces where they insist that you do," Beth replied. "But otherwise, no."
"And so when you hear the statistics that are rattled off by the CDC director, you hear Dr. Fauci say wearing a mask could really stop the spread, why do you doubt that?" Brennan pressed.