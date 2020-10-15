‘She wants to be a dictator!’ Trump goes after Michigan governor who was target of kidnapping plot

President Donald Trump on Thursday compared Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to a “dictator” just one week after it was revealed she was the target of a kidnapping plot by far-right militants.

While appearing on Stuart Varney’s show on Fox Business, the president once again attacked Whitmer for not being fast enough to reopen her state during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Michigan, she has to open up,” the president fumed. “She wants to be a dictator in Michigan and the people can’t stand her!”

Despite Trump’s ranting, however, Whitmer is not hated by Michigan voters, and a recent poll conducted by the Glengariff Group showed that she had a 59 percent approval rating in the state, as well as a 61 percent approval on her handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the video below.