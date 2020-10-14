Shock poll shows Trump losing major ground among military voters and gun owners in key state

President Donald Trump’s chances of winning the 2020 presidential election continue to trend downward, and a brutal poll out of North Carolina shows just how much ground the president has lost even among groups who were once seen as his staunchest supporters.

Local news station WRAL reports that a new poll of North Carolina voters conducted by Survey USA not only finds Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leading Trump by five points, but also shows major erosion among groups whom the president is counting on to give him a second term.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, the poll now shows Biden leading among military voters in North Carolina, after trailing the president among this group by 15 points just one month ago.

Additionally, Trump leads Biden by just eight points among gun owners, compared to a massive 36-point lead he enjoyed earlier this year.

“His 17-point lead among men is down to two points, 49-47 percent,” WRAL reports. “The swing is even more dramatic among suburban men, where the president lost a 26-point lead and now trails Biden 49-44 percent.”

Although North Carolina has been rated a tossup state for most of the 2020 presidential campaign, a recent surge of strong polls for Biden has caused FiveThirtyEight to declare that the Democrat is now slightly favored to win the state and its 15 electoral votes.