Shock poll shows Trump losing major ground among military voters and gun owners in key state
President Donald Trump’s chances of winning the 2020 presidential election continue to trend downward, and a brutal poll out of North Carolina shows just how much ground the president has lost even among groups who were once seen as his staunchest supporters.
Local news station WRAL reports that a new poll of North Carolina voters conducted by Survey USA not only finds Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leading Trump by five points, but also shows major erosion among groups whom the president is counting on to give him a second term.
In fact, the poll now shows Biden leading among military voters in North Carolina, after trailing the president among this group by 15 points just one month ago.
Additionally, Trump leads Biden by just eight points among gun owners, compared to a massive 36-point lead he enjoyed earlier this year.
“His 17-point lead among men is down to two points, 49-47 percent,” WRAL reports. “The swing is even more dramatic among suburban men, where the president lost a 26-point lead and now trails Biden 49-44 percent.”
Although North Carolina has been rated a tossup state for most of the 2020 presidential campaign, a recent surge of strong polls for Biden has caused FiveThirtyEight to declare that the Democrat is now slightly favored to win the state and its 15 electoral votes.
2020 Election
More than a third of Michigan Trump voters don’t even like him
A new poll out of Michigan doesn't just show Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden beating President Donald Trump -- it also shows that a large chunk of Trump's own voters don't like his behavior.
CBS News reports that its most recent battleground poll of Michigan shows that 34 percent of Trump voters in the state say they don't approve of the way he handles himself, versus just nine percent of Biden voters who say the same thing about their candidate.
CBS News interviewed some of these Trump voters and found that many were backing him simply because they approved of his policies on issues such as abortion or the economy -- not because they were actually fond of him.
2020 Election
Employees press Amazon for election day holiday
More than 3,000 Amazon employees have signed a petition asking the technology and retail giant to provide a holiday for voting in the November 3 US election, organizers said.
The petition was organized by Amazon Employees for Climate Justice, a group active on several social issues involving the company.
"Removing barriers to voting is critical to ensure we have a voice on the issues we care about. There is no racial or climate justice without voting justice," the group said in a blog post Tuesday.
"With reduced polling locations in many states, eight hours is necessary to ensure nobody is unable to vote because they have to work."
2020 Election
Want to beat Republicans at their own game? Here’s how
I keep hearing from progressives who lament that even if Biden wins, Trump and McConnell have tilted the playing field forever.
They point to McConnell’s rush to confirm Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, after blocking President Obama’s nominee for 293 days because it was “too close” to the next election. And to the fact that Republicans in the Senate represent 11 million fewer Americans than their Democratic counterparts, and are still able to confirm a Supreme Court justice and entrench minority rule.
But that’s not the end of the story.
The Constitution doesn’t prevent increasing the size of the Supreme Court in order to balance it. Or creating a pool of circuit court justices to cycle in and out of it. In fact, the Constitution says nothing at all about the size of the Court.