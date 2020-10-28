Quantcast
Connect with us

Shocking photos and videos detail horrific scene after two-day ice storm in Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas

Published

1 min ago

on

Small-town road in Oklahoma after 2020 ice storm (Photo: Screen capture)

Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas have been dealing with a brutal attack from three different ice and sleet systems for two days. It has left communities looking like war zones with trees and debris littering the streets and as of Wednesday’s third wave, over 368,000 people are without power in Oklahoma.

Power lines were filmed popping, starting fires with blue flashes of electricity.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Oklahoma took the brunt of the hit from the storm, plunging the state from a colorful Autumn into trees, flowers and multi-colored leaves completely encased in ice.

One of the most heartbreaking problems was the “Survivor Tree,” a tree that remained standing despite the horrific bombing on the Alpha P. Murrah Federal Building on April 19, 1995. The tree has lasted through the bombing as well as 25 years of storms, tornadoes, hurricane-force winds, snowstorms and ice. But 2020’s ice storm took down a large branch on the north side of the tree, sending it tipping and possibly uprooting itself.

ADVERTISEMENT

Teams are working hard to try and save it, but it’s unclear if the tree will make it. The bombing memorial staff said that they will continue to monitor it 24/7 through the storms. Seedlings have been taken of the tree throughout the years so that even if the tree is destroyed, its descendants can take over in memory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meteorologists have said it’s the earliest ice storm on record and it may become the costliest when everything is finally repaired and cleaned up.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Supreme Court denies GOP demand to shorten mail-in ballot deadline in North Carolina

Published

6 mins ago

on

October 28, 2020

By

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court rejected GOP efforts to reduce the ballot receipt deadline for mail-in voters in North Carolina from nine days to three.

The decision came shortly after the justices also declined to grant a stay blocking the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's order extending the deadline in that state.

As in the Pennsylvania ruling, newly minted Justice Amy Coney Barrett did not participate, and Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh crossed over to deny the GOP's request — although, as legal journalist Mark Joseph Stern noted, Justices Neil Gorsuch, Samuel Alito, and Clarence Thomas made clear they wanted the Court to intervene against voting rights.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Biden cares more about the well-being of Trump supporters than Trump himself: MSNBC’s Joy Reid

Published

17 mins ago

on

October 28, 2020

By

On MSNBC Wednesday, anchor Joy Reid broke down how Joe Biden has more concern for the health and safety of President Donald Trump's voters than the president does himself.

"There are now just six days left for America to decide who will lead our country for the next four years," said Reid. "Now at a breaking point and desperate for progress on the economy, race relations, and a coronavirus crisis that has taken more than 228,000 lives and infected millions more. In the face of these numbers, Trump continues to utilize his favorite form of gaslighting, which is lying through his teeth on the COVID surge, even getting the so-called White House Science Office to say Trump ended the pandemic, as the nation hits record cases and hospitalizations."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump continues to ‘lie to us’ about COVID-19 ending — and his facts don’t add up: report

Published

26 mins ago

on

October 28, 2020

By

President Donald J. Trump joked Tuesday about the coronavirus pandemic that's plagued his own country, killing more than 227,000 Americans to date. And, as the death toll from coronavirus in America steadily climbs with every passing day, it has not stopped the 74-year-old commander-in-chief from proclaiming the nation is "rounding the turn."

According to the CDC, the seven-day average of new cases is nearly 70,000 -- a record number that is only expected to get worse. The COVID Tracking Project cites that more than 42,000 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, up from an estimated 30,000 one month ago.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE