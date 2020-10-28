Shocking photos and videos detail horrific scene after two-day ice storm in Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas

Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas have been dealing with a brutal attack from three different ice and sleet systems for two days. It has left communities looking like war zones with trees and debris littering the streets and as of Wednesday’s third wave, over 368,000 people are without power in Oklahoma.

Power lines were filmed popping, starting fires with blue flashes of electricity.

ADVERTISEMENT

DJ Bot presents:

Oklahoma ice storm ⚡️(Twitter Intro Mix)

Party! 🎶💡🔊pic.twitter.com/8Bj7661DQL — Leonardo 🦄 K44 ☕️❤️🕊👫😇 (@K44Bot) October 28, 2020

Major ice storm in OKC & west near El Reno OK. The 1” ice on power lines snapped poles for miles across Canadian county. 300K without power. #okwx #icestorm2020 pic.twitter.com/z2hnA6pUg0 — Jeff Piotrowski (@Jeff_Piotrowski) October 27, 2020

Devastating ice storm https://t.co/IsAHaFLVqs taking down power lines left and right in NW OKC. #okwx #koco5 pic.twitter.com/q5lfvGvYuu — Michael Armstrong (@KOCOMichael) October 27, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

This is why ice storms are so dangerous. Freezing rain causes ice build up on power lines and tree limbs. The tree limbs bend or break and can knock out power or cause a fire. You can see this power line sparking!

Video: Edna Woofter, NW OKC #icestorm #okwx @kfor pic.twitter.com/foe8O8I2Pe — Emily Sutton (@emilyrsutton) October 26, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Oklahoma took the brunt of the hit from the storm, plunging the state from a colorful Autumn into trees, flowers and multi-colored leaves completely encased in ice.

One of the most heartbreaking problems was the “Survivor Tree,” a tree that remained standing despite the horrific bombing on the Alpha P. Murrah Federal Building on April 19, 1995. The tree has lasted through the bombing as well as 25 years of storms, tornadoes, hurricane-force winds, snowstorms and ice. But 2020’s ice storm took down a large branch on the north side of the tree, sending it tipping and possibly uprooting itself.

ADVERTISEMENT

SURVIVOR TREE: The Survivor Tree at the Oklahoma City Memorial has some damage from the ice storm. A big limb is down. Crews have supports up and are knocking off ice. Arguably the most symbolic/important landmark in Oklahoma. @koconews @OKCNM pic.twitter.com/koUn9Qq2id — Zach Rael (@KOCOZach) October 27, 2020

Teams are working hard to try and save it, but it’s unclear if the tree will make it. The bombing memorial staff said that they will continue to monitor it 24/7 through the storms. Seedlings have been taken of the tree throughout the years so that even if the tree is destroyed, its descendants can take over in memory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Memorial and OK State Forester Crews continue to work on the Survivor Tree this morning at the Memorial. We lost a branch but have propped up others to save them. We will continue to monitor it 24/7 throughout this historic storm. pic.twitter.com/xmLlMIaHHk — OKC Memorial (@OKCNM) October 27, 2020

Meteorologists have said it’s the earliest ice storm on record and it may become the costliest when everything is finally repaired and cleaned up.

As you know we have a crazy ice storm in #OKC (not on my Oct 2020 bingo card) and we still have tons of flowers blooming. Check out my hydrangea covered in about half an inch of ice. Pink flowers in pot behind are Snapdragons. #okwx #icestorm pic.twitter.com/tlcWOSskQI — Kara (Hill) Hall (@karahall) October 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I currently have no power due to an ice storm. We lost power yesterday and the power company is overwhelmed. The buns and I are hunker down with blankets. Will keep you posted! (Neighbors tree!)🐰💗🌸 pic.twitter.com/KlYtSg4Ib1 — Stewart🐰💗🌸 (@StewBunny) October 27, 2020

Ice storm in Oklahoma City pic.twitter.com/1LMAbhWhAM — Chemicheal Nunley (@ChemichealN) October 27, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

This is one of the worst ice storms I've ever witnessed! Trees are absolutely destroyed across parts of Oklahoma City with power out to over 50% of households. I can hear trees snapping for miles in either direction. #okwx #icestorm pic.twitter.com/iCVbqgojRc — Stephen Jones (@Tornado_Steejo) October 27, 2020

The flower froze in the ice storm and I thought it was kinda beautiful pic.twitter.com/f3vmVumbQs — Emi ♡̆̈'s Minhyuk||Fan acct WNSD📌 (@TeamMonbebe) October 27, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Definitely the worst ice storm I’ve experienced by far. Power still out. More and more large limbs coming down. It’s October 27. #okwx pic.twitter.com/Wme5PyGegh — Tomer Burg (@burgwx) October 27, 2020

Ice storm 2020 pic.twitter.com/mQb5cWtLzR — Jo Ann Jones (@jojones1981) October 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The Gardens is assessing the damage for the #okwx ice storm right now. In the meantime we found this Indian Blanket flower captured in ice. Thanks for the photo 📷 @jimi_underwood, horticulture. pic.twitter.com/tH38LzjVcM — 𝐌𝐲𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐝 𝐁𝐨𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐬 🍂 (@myriadgardens) October 27, 2020

That was a very close call! Watch as the weight of ice from the Oklahoma ice storm breaks this massive tree limb, just missing the man. Woah. pic.twitter.com/U7uXdKQIN8 — Nick Merianos (@NickMerianos) October 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

ice storm in kansas, with flowers still blooming pic.twitter.com/L2gmYrdgdC — Resident heretic (@james_jordan_ks) October 27, 2020

This afternoon World Weather News is from across the Atlantic ocean. Good morning everyone, Branches and trees were reported to break and fall due to the ice storm, which left devastation in various parts of Oklahoma,yesterday. Kind regards,

KWT Dave. pic.twitter.com/iayDLOBi5l — Kernow Weather Team (@KWTWeather) October 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

SEVERE ICE STORM in Chillicothe, Texas with an inch of freezing rain accretion on power lines and trees. Over 500,000 people without power earlier in the ice storm warning. Footage by Dominator Drone. Track winter alerts on the @RadarOmega_WX app #txwx #okwx pic.twitter.com/mXrcpjUwFW — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) October 28, 2020

Our historic surprise October ice storm has abruptly ended the growing season. Bye flowers…annnnnd, there goes the power 😂 pic.twitter.com/WB9FERVvUP — Sidney (@Caput_LupinumSG) October 27, 2020

If you are out surveying damage in your neighborhood or trying to clean up from the ice storm please remember to stay out from under trees and power lines. Seriously, you could get hurt or killed. #okwx #koco5 pic.twitter.com/icdchtPJzZ — Michael Armstrong (@KOCOMichael) October 27, 2020