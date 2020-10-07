‘Smart’ male chastity device vulnerable to locking by hackers: researchers
A security flaw in an internet-connected male chastity device could allow hackers to remotely lock it — leaving users trapped, researchers have warned.
The Cellmate, produced by Chinese firm Qiui, is a cover that clamps on the base of the male genitals with a hardened steel ring, and does not have a physical key or manual override.
The locking mechanism is controlled with a smartphone app via Bluetooth — marketed as both an anti-cheating and a submission sex play device — but security researchers have found multiple flaws that leave it vulnerable to hacking.
“We discovered that remote attackers could prevent the Bluetooth lock from being opened, permanently locking the user in the device. There is no physical unlock,” British security firm Pen Test Partners said Tuesday.
“An angle grinder or other suitable heavy tool would be required to cut the wearer free.”
The firm also found other security flaws in the Cellmate — listed for $189 on Qiui’s website — that could expose sensitive user information such as names, phone numbers, birthdays and location data.
“It wouldn’t take an attacker more than a couple of days to exfiltrate the entire user database and use it for blackmail or phishing,” PTP’s Alex Lomas wrote in their report on the device.
“A number of countries have oppressive laws that may expose users of these types of devices to unwarranted interest from law enforcement and bigots.”
Qiui did not immediately respond to AFP’s request for comment.
PTP said it reached out to Qiui in April this year, identifying the flaws.
Qiui fixed most of the issues by updating the software, but left the older version active and its users still vulnerable, PTP added, saying other researchers had found similar issues.
Such smart sex toys and devices are among the wave of new “internet of things” products and appliances introduced in recent years that are online and capable of being operated remotely.
Their connectivity has also made them vulnerable to security breaches and privacy violations.
In 2017, the Canadian maker of a smart vibrator agreed to a multi-million-dollar settlement after it was sued for collecting sensitive user information, though it did not admit any wrongdoing.
Next year, cybersecurity firm SEC Consult reported multiple vulnerabilities that hackers could exploit to hijack and control a smartphone-controlled vibrator called Vibratissimo. Sensitive user data was also left exposed.
© 2020 AFP
2020 Election
GOP donors are giving up on Trump to keep Mitch McConnell in power: report
Republicans seem resigned to a loss for President Donald Trump and are focusing their resources on holding onto their Senate majority.
Top GOP donors have been shifting their focus to Senate races for weeks as the president continues to sink in the polls and the party's down-ballot candidates have been substantially out-raised, reported The Daily Beast.
“There is no discussion among donors about giving money to the president,” one prominent GOP donor told the website. “The discussion among donors, bundlers and check writers is about the Senate seats.”
Latest Headlines
Super Mario to make theme park debut in Japan next year
A real-life "Super Mario" game -- where players jump to collect coins -- and a "Mario Kart" ride will open next spring at Universal Studios Japan, as gaming giant Nintendo makes its first foray into theme parks.
The new area of the amusement park in the western city of Osaka was originally planned to open in July this year ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, with huge droves of tourists expected.
But the long-awaited "Super Nintendo World" zone, which also features a ride based on the beloved green dinosaur Yoshi, will now open in spring 2021, the park said in a statement on Wednesday.
Latest Headlines
T-Rex fossil sells for record-breaking $31.8 mn
One of the most complete specimens of a T-Rex fossil in the world was sold for a record $31.8 million Tuesday by Christie's in New York, nearly quadrupling the previous highest price for a dinosaur at auction.
The apex predator made mincemeat of Christie's opening price of between six and eight million dollars, showing off the lasting power of the T-Rex.
It then shredded the previous record set by a specimen called Sue that was sold for $8.4 million in October 1997 by Sotheby's to the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago.
Only around 50 Tyrannosaurus fossils have been discovered since the first was unearthed in 1902.