SNL does campaign ad asking what they’ll do without Trump to trash — then they have a revelation

Published

1 min ago

on

“What is the news even going to be about now?” the Saturday Night Life cast joked, saying that without President Donald Trump.

The fake ad began saying that everyone knows it could be the most important election of our lives.

“And the two choices couldn’t be more different,” the ad continues. “Do we want four more years of Donald Trump or a fresh start with Joe Biden? Can we survive four more years of scandal, name-calling, and racial division? Or do we want a leader who unites the country? I want to vote for Biden because he’s better, smarter. better and better.”

But, the cast members confessed, “I’m worried, because if Donald Trump isn’t president — when what are they going to talk about? Like, what would our conversations even be? Because the only thing I talked about for four years is Donald Trump. Every single day I tell someone, ‘Can you believe what Trump just said?’ My entire personality is hating Donald Trump. If he’s gone, what am I supposed to do? Focus on my kids again? No thanks. He changed the game. He called the attorney general he appointed mentally retarded. That’s some next-level sh*t!”

They compared it to replacing The Joker with Albert in Batman, sure Gotham would be a great and safe place to live, but no one would get to see the hospital get blown up.

Ultimately, the cast members realized that even without Trump, he’d never disappear.

“Then I remembered, even if he loses, Trump isn’t going away,” the cast continued. “If anything, he’s going to get more vocal. And angrier. And crazier. And with all his crime, there may be a trial. And maybe Trump will represent himself in court. I got to stop getting myself hopes up. Maybe Donald and Ivanka will run together in 2024? Why would you throw that out there? Now it’s going to happen, and I hate you for it!”

The fake ad was paid for by Trump Addicts of America.

See the video below:


Saturday Night Live’s Trump claims his secret COVID-19 plan is ‘under audit just like my taxes’

Published

25 mins ago

on

October 24, 2020

By

"Saturday Night Live" began this week's show with a recap of the presidential debate showing President Donald Trump confusing Kirsten Welker with Hoda Kotb, Mindy Lahiri, and at one point, even a waitress.

Alec Baldwin explained that the coronavirus loved him so much that it didn't want to leave his body because it was so beautiful.

He also explained that he couldn't share his coronavirus plan because it was still under audit like his taxes.

Jim Cary toned down his portrayal of Joe Biden from last week's over-the-top yell-fest.

"Learning to live with it? We're learning to die with it, man!" said the fake Biden, quoting the real Biden, but with a glint of Clint Eastwood.

Pence draws backlash claiming rallies are ‘essential’ government work despite aide testing positive for COVID-19

Published

59 mins ago

on

October 24, 2020

By

Vice President Mike Pence's office announced that chief of staff Marc Short has tested positive for COVID-19, but his boss has no intention of leaving the campaign trail. It seems campaign events are considered "essential" government work.

"While Vice President Pence is considered a close contact with Mr. short, in consultation with the White House Medical Unit, the Vice President will maintain his schedule in accordance with the CDC guidelines for essential personnel," Pence's press secretary said in a statement.

Campaigns are not considered "essential" for the government under the CDC guidelines.

Pence chief of staff Marc Short tests positive for COVID-19

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 24, 2020

By

There's another outbreak in the White House as a second adviser to Vice President Mike Pence tested positive for COVID-19.

“Today, Marc Short, Chief of Staff to the Vice President, tested positive for COVID-19, began quarantine and assisting in the contact tracing process," said the announcement. “While Vice President Pence is considered a close contact with Mr. Short, in consultation with the White House Medical Unit, the Vice President will maintain his schedule in accordance with the CDC guidelines for essential personnel.”

Earlier Saturday, Bloomberg News reported that Pence's political adviser Marty Obst tested positive on Wednesday. Obst is not a White House staffer, but as a political adviser, he frequently comes to the White House for meetings.

