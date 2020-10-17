Quantcast
SNL mocks Trump being destroyed by Savannah Guthrie with Wrestle Mania-style chair-smashing move

Published

1 min ago

on

Photo: Screen capture

“Saturday Night Live” started their show mocking President Donald Trump’s appearance at the town hall this week refusing to answer questions from voters, confusing Savannah Guthrie’s name with several other ones.

Trump dismissed several questions from audience members that he was too afraid to answer.

In a surprise appearance, Maya Rudolph appeared as Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) to ask why a strange Trump supporter couldn’t stop nodding her head behind him.

“Because I only nod that much when a waiter asks if I’ll be having mimosas at brunch,” said Harris. “So, either that’s Candace Owens in a wig or baby girl answered the wrong Craigslist ad. Are you okay, miss? Are you listening to music on tiny headphones? I’m genuinely trying to understand what’s happening. Because if you’re not a plant, then I am deeply, deeply concerned for you, honey.”

Meanwhile, at the town hall for Vice President Joe Biden, he led the crowd in a round of “Won’t you be my Neighbor” from Mr. Roger’s Neighborhood.

When it flipped back to the Trump rally, Guthrie and Trump were attacking each other like a Wrestle Mania style-death-match in which she distracted him only to smash his face in with a chair.

See the opener below:


