SNL tackles Democrats’ habit of losing presidential races in final show before Election Day

John Mulaney returned to “Saturday Night Live” to host the final show before the 2020 election with music act The Smiths.

It was the fourth time the former SNL writer had hosted the show — despite having never been a cast member.

The cold open featured a confident Joe Biden, portrayed by Jim Carrey, giving a Halloween address.

It featured Biden reading a scary poem, adapted for Trump era, when Kate McKinnon’s Hillary Clinton entered the sketch.

There were repeated jokes about the ability of Democrats to grasp defeat from the jaws of victory in presidential races.

Nate Silver’s character attempted to reassure Biden, but after failing to do so declared America is “haunted.”

Maya Rudolph’s Kamala Harris was the next to speak with Biden, before being interrupted by Mitch McConnell.

After more jokes about the Biden-Harris ticket finding a way to lose against all odds, the characters somewhat broke the fourth wall and directly appealed to get out and vote.

“Use your voice and use your vote, democracy will represent,” the Harris character urged.

Watch: