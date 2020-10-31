SNL tackles Democrats’ habit of losing presidential races in final show before Election Day
John Mulaney returned to “Saturday Night Live” to host the final show before the 2020 election with music act The Smiths.
It was the fourth time the former SNL writer had hosted the show — despite having never been a cast member.
The cold open featured a confident Joe Biden, portrayed by Jim Carrey, giving a Halloween address.
It featured Biden reading a scary poem, adapted for Trump era, when Kate McKinnon’s Hillary Clinton entered the sketch.
There were repeated jokes about the ability of Democrats to grasp defeat from the jaws of victory in presidential races.
Nate Silver’s character attempted to reassure Biden, but after failing to do so declared America is “haunted.”
Maya Rudolph’s Kamala Harris was the next to speak with Biden, before being interrupted by Mitch McConnell.
After more jokes about the Biden-Harris ticket finding a way to lose against all odds, the characters somewhat broke the fourth wall and directly appealed to get out and vote.
“Use your voice and use your vote, democracy will represent,” the Harris character urged.
Watch:
2020 Election
White House commits major blunder on the Saturday before election — reminding voters of their worst issue: analysis
Public feuding broke out on Saturday between two of the most critical doctors involved in America's COVID-19 pandemic.
It started when Dr. Tony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious-disease expert, criticized controversial neuroradiologist Dr. Scott Atlas in an interview with The Washington Post.
“I have real problems with that guy,” Fauci said. “He’s a smart guy who’s talking about things that I believe he doesn’t have any real insight or knowledge or experience in. He keeps talking about things that when you dissect it out and parse it out, it doesn’t make any sense.”
2020 Election
Trump makes startling claim after ignoring pandemic: ‘Our opponents do not believe in science’
President Donald Trump gave his fourth campaign rally of the day in Montoursville, Pennsylvania.
"It is bitter cold here. Attendees are bundled up, some are wrapped in blankets," White House pool correspondent Gabriella Orr reported.
Reuters White House correspondent Jeff Mason posted video of the crowd as Trump was taking the stage to the sound of "Proud to be an American" by Lee Greenwood.
https://twitter.com/jeffmason1/status/1322705898020741122
2020 Election
Texas Republicans ripped as ‘wholly un-American’ for trying to invalidate 127,000 ballots from drive-thru voting
For 18 days of early voting, Harris County residents waited in line, had their identities verified by poll workers, and cast their votes in a presidential election that has seen record-breaking early turnout.
But for the nearly 127,000 people who did so at drive-thru polling places instead of in traditional indoor sites, many are now watching with fear as a wealthy conservative activist, a Republican state representative and two GOP candidates aim to throw out their ballots at the last minute. In the state’s most populous — and largely Democratic — county, drive-thru voters are left anxiously awaiting court decisions before Election Day on Tuesday that could force them to go back to the polls. Likely many more are unaware of their votes' potential demise.