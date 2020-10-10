Quantcast
SNL’s Joe Biden turns into a fly that lands on Mike Pence’s head during VP debate

Published

1 min ago

on

'Saturday Night Live' takes on the VP debate (screengrabs).

NBC’s Saturday Night Live’s cold open recapped the vice presidential debate between Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Republican Vice President Mike Pence.

At one point, they cut away to Joe Biden’s living room, where he announced he would be teleporting to the debate.

“Don’t worry, I’ll wear a mask — on my eyes,” Biden said while putting on a pair of aviator glasses.

But something went wrong and Biden turned into a fly that landed on Pence’s head.

As expected, hilarity ensued while Maya Rudolph’s Kamala Harris thoroughly enjoyed the entertainment.

Watch:


