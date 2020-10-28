Some Trump fans may be secretly happy to see him go — here’s why
Although supporters of President Donald Trump are often depicted as unwavering in their devotion, journalist Eve Fairbanks believes that there is a sect of Trump supporters who will be secretly happy to see him booted out of office next week.
Writing in the New York Times, Fairbanks describes the mixed feelings some of her MAGA-spouting friends and relatives have about the president’s first term in office, despite the fact that they won’t admit their doubts publicly.
“I grew up in a conservative social circle, and I talk weekly with friends and family who voted for Mr. Trump,” Fairbanks explains. “But I’ve come to believe that some people who publicly support the president don’t fully want him to win.”
The reasons they are wary of him winning a second term, Fairbanks continues, is that they are simply tired of having to defend every unhinged tweet or speech he makes.
“These are public Trump fans who, in private, acknowledge that his tweets are humiliating, his crowing about his victories is tasteless, his policy flip-flops are dispiriting and some of his statements are hurtful and damaging,” she writes.
However, Fairbanks adds this crucial caveat: “They won’t say they’re tired of him to a pollster,” which can make them come off as mindless sycophants.
2020 Election
Texas is now a toss-up state: top elections forecaster
As the 2020 presidential election draws to a close, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has a real chance to turn Texas blue.
The Cook Political Report, one of America's top elections forecasters, has switched its rating of Texas from "lean Republican" to "toss-up" state with less than one week to go before voting ends.
Cook analyst Amy Walter writes that the movement toward Biden in Texas has been significant enough that it can no longer be considered a safe state for President Donald Trump.
2020 Election
MAGA rally activist threatens driver to vote for Trump: ‘We know who you are – we got your plates and we got you’
"You're going to vote for Trump whether you like it or not. You got no choice!"
At a grassroots roadside rally for President Donald Trump in Beverly Hills, supporters waved huge American flags, a QAnon conspiracy cult flag, banners that said "Trump 2020," and "Californians for Trump," and handmade and printed signs that read "Asians for Trump," "Latinos for Trump," and "Challenge your beliefs."
One social media user filmed the event from inside a car, capturing a man who threatened them to vote for President Trump.
"We got you now," said the man, pointing a small sword with a Trump flag at the end towards the driver. "Your mother voted for Trump."
2020 Election
‘No evidence that there’s a crime’: Fox News legal pundit shuts down Hunter Biden ‘scandal’
Fox News legal commentator Jonathan Turley admitted on Wednesday that Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, committed no crime even if the allegations leveled by conservatives are true.
During an appearance on Fox & Friends, host Ainsley Earhardt asked Turley if there was "something illegal" about the emails on a laptop that have caused conservatives to call for a corruption investigation of the Bidens.
"We still don't have any evidence that this influence peddling -- and that's what this is -- actually influenced Vice President Biden," Turley explained. "And there's also no evidence that there's a crime here."