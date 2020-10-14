Steve Mnuchin says sides remain ‘far apart’ in US stimulus talks
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Wednesday said despite some progress, he still has not reached an agreement with Democratic lawmakers on a new stimulus package for the US economy.
“We continue to make progress on certain issues, on certain issues we continue to be far apart,” Mnuchin said during a virtual appearance at an economics conference.
After advancing cautiously at the open, Wall Street returned to the red after Mnuchin spoke, with the Dow sinking 0.7 percent around 1625 GMT.
Democrats and Republicans have been stalemated for months over passing a new measure to restore expired provisions of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act approved as the coronavirus pandemic struck in March.
Mnuchin, who has been leading the negotiations on behalf of President Donald Trump, said he had a lengthy conversation with his Democratic counterpart, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, on Wednesday morning.
But the two sides are unable to agree on how much to spend, or what form to spend it in, with Democrats demanding aid for struggling state and local governments that are at the front line of delivering aid.
“We continue to have discussions and try to compromise on a broader package,” Mnuchin said, adding Pelosi rejected a stand-alone measure to fund airlines that have furloughed tens of thousands of workers this month.
“From our standpoint, the all or nothing approach doesn’t make sense,” he said, echoing comments from Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that passing an expensive spending package is increasingly unlikely as the November 3 presidential election draws near.
Democrats want to enact a broad measure costing $2.2 trillion, while the Trump administration raised its latest offer to $1.8 trillion.
McConnell on Tuesday said he would move to pass a bill allocating money to a now-lapsed program of loans and grants to small businesses, but Democrats controlling the House of Representatives say they will only pass a larger package.
The CARES Act has been credited with supporting consumption and blunting the damage to small businesses caused by the coronavirus downturn, but key provisions expired around the end of July.
An agreement with struggling US airlines to avoid layoffs in exchange for payroll funding, lapsed at the start of October, and the carriers have announced tens of thousands of job cuts.
Trump threw the stimulus negotiations into chaos last week when he ordered Mnuchin to halt the talks, but quickly backed off and has since been urging big measures.
IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath told AFP on Tuesday that a new stimulus package on the order of $2 trillion could boost US growth next year by two percentage points.
2020 Election
Another one of Trump’s election cheating schemes just imploded
Despite days of a seemingly steroid-addled Donald Trump raving about alleged conspiracies against him on Twitter and to any right wing pundit who would listen, it appears Attorney General Bill Barr — usually so indulgent of Trump's various crimes and corrupt schemes — has decided not to arrest a slate of Trump's political opponents on falsified charges.
This article was originally published at Salon
"'Unmasking' probe commissioned by Barr concludes without charges or any public report," blares the headline at the Washington Post. With that, another of Trump's hopes that he could abuse his powers to manufacture an "October surprise" to save his re-election goes up in smoke.
COVID-19
Paris under curfew as new virus restrictions roll across Europe
France on Wednesday became the latest European nation to toughen coronavirus controls, imposing a curfew in capital Paris and eight other cities in step with restrictions across the continent.
"We have to act. We need to put a brake on the spread of the virus," President Emmanuel Macron told public television of the 9 pm - 6 am shutdown, which will be in force for up to six weeks from Saturday.
Alongside Paris, major cities like Lyon, Mediterranean port Marseille and southwestern Toulouse are also affected.
Earlier Wednesday, France's government had said it would prolong a state of health emergency.
Breaking Banner
Trump voter rants about Amy Coney Barrett and ‘Nazi masks’ in awkward meltdown over Black Lives Matter flyer
A woman trying to get out the vote for a Democratic candidate for the state Legislature was confronted by a man calling her a “Nazi,” a “hate-filled little [expletive]” and a “Christian-hating bigot,” The Columbian reports.
Bethany Rivard, who was canvassing for Tanisha Harris, recorded the incident and posted the video to Facebook. In the video, the man says he confronted Rivard because he saw a sign on her car in support of Black Lives Matter.