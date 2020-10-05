‘Stuck on stupid’: Russel Honoré profanely rips Donald Trump for the ‘total BS’ coming from his White House

Retired three-star Army General Russel L. Honoré blasted President Donald Trump’s administration on Monday.

Honoré posted a link to a new story titled, “Controversial EPA decision gives Oklahoma governor regulatory power over tribal lands.”

“The Environmental Protection Agency has granted Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt’s (R) request to re-establish regulatory control over environmental issues on certain tribal lands, TYT reported Monday after obtaining a letter from EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler that outlines the decision,” the report noted. “Earlier this year, the Supreme Court’s decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma determined the Creek Nation’s reservation in eastern Oklahoma “had not been disestablished by Congress and remained Indian country under federal law,” which would impede the state from implementing regulatory programs in that area. But a 2005 statute specific to Oklahoma, Wheeler’s letter explains, requires the EPA administrator to approve a request from the state to implement the regulatory program ‘in areas of the state that are in Indian country, without any further demonstration of authority by the state,’ should that request meet certain requirements.”

Honoré said the decision was “total bullsh*t.”

Controversial EPA decision gives Oklahoma governor regulatory power over tribal lands Total Bullshit . Governors have no authority on #TribalLands and the dog asa @EPA can’t give authority ⁦@SpeakerPelosi⁩ ⁦@senatemajldr⁩ ⁦@TheLeadCNN⁩ https://t.co/ICtEnwhaXI — Russel L. Honore' (@ltgrusselhonore) October 6, 2020

Bat Shit F Ing Crazy ! Stuck On Stupid ! — Russel L. Honore' (@ltgrusselhonore) October 6, 2020

Honoré also retweeted the following posts:

🤬🤬 this is BS! — Lori Doro (@boocatnip) October 6, 2020

Another broken treaty. US govt. has done this time and time again. — 👠CAM BIDENHARRIS 29 Days Wear a Mask (@camcath) October 6, 2020

SCOTUS just ruled in favor of Tribal Lands this summer. This is total BS. — Jo Dean Townsend (@JodeanTownsend) October 6, 2020

This won't stand — skrbelly (@skrbelly1) October 6, 2020

Total BS, but this administration spitting on Native Americans is par for the course. — Pádraig Ó Séaġḋa (@poshea) October 6, 2020

In case you may not have noticed, General Honoré ran out of Fs quite awhile ago. Let’s hope he’s right – if nothing else, this late-stage rulemaking should be something next year’s Congress can reject with a simple vote https://t.co/snWYq4TawR — nadezhda (@nadezhda04) October 6, 2020

If you’ve followed recent news, Oklahoma tribes have more sovereignty over their lands than in the past. The Oklahoma governor should NOT have this sort of power. The EPA overstepped in a way to hurt the tribes. https://t.co/P9z3CZcOAQ — Kathryn Anderson (@katanders) October 6, 2020

He’s doubled down on stupid. — Bob Genard (@rjgenard) October 6, 2020

