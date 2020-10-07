Quantcast
Superspreader Trump events have now infected 34 people affiliated with White House: report

Published

9 mins ago

on

President Donald J. Trump, joined by Vice President Mike Pence and members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, delivers remarks at a coronavirus update briefing Sunday, March 15, 2020, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

Yet more coronavirus infections linked to the White House were reported on Wednesday, shortly before the vice presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Mike Pence.

“The coronavirus outbreak has infected ’34 White House staffers and other contacts’ in recent days, according to an internal government memo, an indication that the disease has spread among more people than previous known in the seat of American government,” ABC News reported Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Dated Wednesday and obtained by ABC News, the memo was distributed among senior leadership at FEMA, a branch of the Department of Homeland Security and the agency responsible for managing the continuing national response to the public health disaster,” the network reported. “The memo also notes that a senior adviser to the president is among those infected. Hope Hicks and Stephen Miller, both senior aides to the president, have tested positive in recent days.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
2020 Election

Are the dead ‘blessed’? Critics shocked by ‘used car salesman’ Trump’s ‘weird Oompa Loompa video’

Published

9 mins ago

on

October 7, 2020

By

In a new video from the Rose Garden at the White House, a very orange President Donald J. Trump appeared out of breath and a bit disoriented. "Perhaps you recognize me, it's your favorite president!" he started. And then it continued to go downhill from there.

A tweet by The New York Times' Maggie Haberman cast doubt on whether the video was actually shot Wednesday at all considering the splicing and strange time-keeping by the president himself.

“I got back a day ago from Walter Reed Medical Center — I spent four days there and didn’t have to, I could’ve stayed at the White House,” Trump said.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH LIVE: Kamala Harris battles Mike Pence at the 2020 VP debate

Published

18 mins ago

on

October 7, 2020

By

The only scheduled presidential debate of the 2020 presidential cycle is scheduled to begin at 9:00 p.m. eastern on Wednesday.

Susan Page, the Washington bureau chief for USA TODAY will moderate the debate between Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Republican Vice President Mike Pence.

The debate is to be held inside Nancy Peery Marriott Auditorium at the Univerity of Utah and there will be a plexiglass barrier separating the candidates on stage.

Continue Reading
 
 
