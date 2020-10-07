Superspreader Trump events have now infected 34 people affiliated with White House: report

Yet more coronavirus infections linked to the White House were reported on Wednesday, shortly before the vice presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Mike Pence.

“The coronavirus outbreak has infected ’34 White House staffers and other contacts’ in recent days, according to an internal government memo, an indication that the disease has spread among more people than previous known in the seat of American government,” ABC News reported Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Dated Wednesday and obtained by ABC News, the memo was distributed among senior leadership at FEMA, a branch of the Department of Homeland Security and the agency responsible for managing the continuing national response to the public health disaster,” the network reported. “The memo also notes that a senior adviser to the president is among those infected. Hope Hicks and Stephen Miller, both senior aides to the president, have tested positive in recent days.”