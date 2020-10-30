Superstitious Trump will reluctantly spend Election Night at White House instead of his hotel where he celebrated in 2016
President Donald Trump will likely remain at the White House to watch Election Night results, rather than going to his hotel where he celebrated his unlikely win four years ago.
The deeply superstitious Trump has tried in recent days to recreate many of the 2016 conditions around him, such as attacking his opponent over emails and surrounding himself with David Bossie, Hope Hicks and Jason Miller, reported the New York Times.
“Mr. Trump’s approach to politics has always been to treat it as something of a mystical proposition, governed by otherworldly forces in a world in which things generally work out in his favor,” reported the Times‘ Maggie Haberman. “The voting results after a campaign in which Mr. Trump has been judged harshly by voters for his performance during the coronavirus pandemic could tell him a very different story.”
Advisers had privately been saying the president would spend Election Night at his Trump International Hotel, and his campaign sent out fundraising emails inviting supporters to join him for a party — which could have violated Washington, D.C., coronavirus restrictions limiting gatherings to 50 people.
The party would also cost the cash-strapped campaign money to host.
A person familiar with the plans told the Times about the last-minute change, but no explanation was given.
2020 Election
Walmart pulling guns and ammo off shelves over fears of election unrest: report
Mass market retailer Walmart is removing easily accessible guns and ammunition from their shelves prior to the election over fears of civil unrest, reports WCNC.
While other retailers are planning on covering their windows and placing stock in backrooms over fears of protests breaking out over presidential election results and possible court interference over voting totals, Walmart -- one of the nation's top gun retailers -- is also taking precautions.
2020 Election
Trump’s ‘attempted purge’ of late ballots could screw over military voters: CNN’s John Avlon
CNN's John Avlon on Friday explained how President Donald Trump's attempts to stop late-arriving ballots from being counted could screw over the same military voters who largely backed him four years ago.
During one of his "Reality Check" segments, Avlon cited the president's recent remarks about how he hoped the Supreme Court would cut off counting ballots on the day after election day.
"Hopefully, the few states remaining that want to take a lot of time after November 3rd to count ballots, that won't be allowed by the various courts," the president said this week.
Avlon, however, argued that this could backfire on the president.
2020 Election
‘Mind-blowing’: Experts stunned by 3 AM Trump tweets threatening Supreme Court Justices
President Donald Trump in the middle of the night launched a 45 minute Twitter tantrum that ended with an attack on the Supreme Court's justices, one-third of whom he placed on the bench.
Trump clearly was furious about a recent ruling handed down by eight of the now-nine justices. The Court ruled that Pennsylvania and North Carolina can accept absentee ballots after Election Day.
The president went ballistic, threatening the nation's top jurists.