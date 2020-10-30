Superstitious Trump will reluctantly spend Election Night at White House instead of his hotel where he celebrated in 2016

President Donald Trump will likely remain at the White House to watch Election Night results, rather than going to his hotel where he celebrated his unlikely win four years ago.

The deeply superstitious Trump has tried in recent days to recreate many of the 2016 conditions around him, such as attacking his opponent over emails and surrounding himself with David Bossie, Hope Hicks and Jason Miller, reported the New York Times.

“Mr. Trump’s approach to politics has always been to treat it as something of a mystical proposition, governed by otherworldly forces in a world in which things generally work out in his favor,” reported the Times‘ Maggie Haberman. “The voting results after a campaign in which Mr. Trump has been judged harshly by voters for his performance during the coronavirus pandemic could tell him a very different story.”

Advisers had privately been saying the president would spend Election Night at his Trump International Hotel, and his campaign sent out fundraising emails inviting supporters to join him for a party — which could have violated Washington, D.C., coronavirus restrictions limiting gatherings to 50 people.

The party would also cost the cash-strapped campaign money to host.

A person familiar with the plans told the Times about the last-minute change, but no explanation was given.