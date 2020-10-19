Quantcast
Support for racial justice protests drops when protesters are identified as Black

Demonstrators rally on Black Lives Matter plaza across from the White House in Washington, DC to protest against US President Donald Trump and the Republican National Convention, AFP photo by Olivier Douliery

Support for racial justice demonstrations drops notably when protesters are identified as Black — and vanishes almost entirely among Fox News viewers.

According to a poll by the Public Religion Research Institute and the Brookings Institution, 61 percent of those surveyed agree the country is made better when Americans speak up and protest unfair treatment by the government.

However, when protesters are identified as Black Americans, support for those protests drops nine points, to 52 percent, and that supports drops from 61 percent to 47 percent among white Americans.

Support for Black racial justice protests drops 25 points among Republicans, from 49 percent to 24 percent, and 27 points for Republicans who most trust Fox News, from 47 percent to just 10 percent.

That support drops 20 points among white evangelical Protestants, from 55 percent to 35 percent.


