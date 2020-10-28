Supreme Court denies GOP demand to shorten mail-in ballot deadline in North Carolina
On Wednesday, the Supreme Court rejected GOP efforts to reduce the ballot receipt deadline for mail-in voters in North Carolina from nine days to three.
The decision came shortly after the justices also declined to grant a stay blocking the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s order extending the deadline in that state.
As in the Pennsylvania ruling, newly minted Justice Amy Coney Barrett did not participate, and Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh crossed over to deny the GOP’s request — although, as legal journalist Mark Joseph Stern noted, Justices Neil Gorsuch, Samuel Alito, and Clarence Thomas made clear they wanted the Court to intervene against voting rights.
BREAKING: By a 5–3 vote, the Supreme Court REJECTS an effort to shorten North Carolina’s mail ballot deadline from nine to three days. Gorsuch, Alito, and Thomas dissent.
Read it: https://t.co/YT1vNZ2XCU
— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) October 28, 2020
I can’t stress enough how messed up it is that Gorsuch, Alito, and Thomas keep second-guessing state courts’ interpretation of state law. It’s an egregious infringement on state sovereignty. And Gorsuch basically accuses the NC state court of colluding with Democrats! pic.twitter.com/ZoX2P3R73p
— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) October 28, 2020
2020 Election
2020 Election
2020 Election
