Quantcast
Connect with us

Teacher who lost husband to COVID-19 ‘disgusted’ by Trump’s reaction to his own illness

Published

1 min ago

on

Alice Roberts (MSNBC)

Alice Roberts lost her police officer husband Rob to COVID-19, and she’s “disgusted” by President Donald Trump’s reaction to his own infection.

The New Jersey teacher published a widely circulated essay that blamed the president for the loss suffered by her family and more than 220,000 others since the coronavirus pandemic began — and she begged Trump supporters to recognize his failures.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I plead with you to remember his lack of action after learning the true dangers of the virus in January,” she wrote. “Consider the long-term consequences that his failed pandemic response has had on first responders, doctors, nurses, workers, students, teachers, and families. Think of how much more we still stand to lose if we re-elect President Trump who, time and again, has shown us who he is, mask off.”

Roberts appeared Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” where she described her family’s pain and explained why Trump’s personal experience with the virus infuriated her.

“I was raised by a social studies teacher and professor, so my kids are very aware of what goes on in the world, and I let them form their own opinions,” Roberts said. “I don’t tell them how to think, but I do give them the tools to make their own opinions, and they know I’ve been pretty vocal in the [Joe] Biden campaign, and when Trump got sick and then he miraculously got better so quickly, we saw his true colors. We were all pretty disgusted by what we saw.”

Roberts said the choice between Trump and Biden should be clear.

“I think everyone should go out and vote, even if they don’t think the candidate is perfect,” Roberts said. “I don’t think we are going to get a perfect candidate ever, but I would hope people would choose love and kindness and empathy over hate and bigotry and disdain, and I think that’s important for the kids I teach to know, and my own children, that someone, a leader, should lead by example and not by mockery and disdain. I guess you could read between the lines there.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump’s allies warn his rallies are flopping with voters — but he keeps holding them anyway

Published

16 mins ago

on

October 21, 2020

By

On Wednesday, Politico reported that allies of President Donald Trump are warning that his endless stream of rallies are doing nothing to earn him more support, and may be actively hurting it.

"Trump views rallies in battleground states as the linchpin of his closing argument, a means to excite his supporters and ensure they vote on Nov. 3," reported Nancy Cook. "But many Republicans close to the White House, former senior administration officials and political advisers say the rallies are largely a way to keep the unscripted and undisciplined president occupied, since they do little to persuade new Trump voters. Rallies, they note, do not woo senior citizens, independents or suburban women, many of whom have moved away from the Trump ticket this election cycle. Most of Trump’s rallies are no longer televised nationally as they once were."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump wants to ‘go after’ Lesley Stahl and ‘brainstormed’ with aides on ways to take her down: report

Published

21 mins ago

on

October 21, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is having a full-blown meltdown over his interview with Leslie Stahl of "60 Minutes," and he's now reportedly trying to come up with ways to take revenge.

The Washington Post reports that Trump complained for hours after the Stahl interview, which ended abruptly after just 45 minutes on Tuesday afternoon.

One senior White House official tells the Post that "Trump had told aides he wanted to go after Stahl and brainstormed ideas after the session with a group of aides in the Oval Office."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Former CIA official reveals the ‘weird’ reason intel officers are ‘terrified’ to brief Trump on Russia

Published

30 mins ago

on

October 21, 2020

By

U.S. intelligence officers responsible for briefing President Donald Trump on the country's potential threats are reportedly "terrified" to brief him on anything Russian-related due to concerns about his possibly explosive reaction.

During an interview with GQ magazine, former CIA official Marc Polymeropoulos weighed in on Trump's perplexing affinity for Russian President Vladimir Putin to like him. At this point, Polymeropoulos insists no one is willing to brief the president on anything involving Russia.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE